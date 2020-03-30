Chris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery

%MINIFYHTML746c418857e7d479e9e9ab172d8022c911% %MINIFYHTML746c418857e7d479e9e9ab172d8022c912%

BOSTON (AP) – Red Sox starter Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Monday, when he turned 31, and the team said it was successful.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

The sale is expected to be lost in 14-15 months, bringing him back in the middle of the 2021 season.

Sale missed the start of spring training with an illness the team described as a flu that turned into pneumonia. The Red Sox later said he had flexor strain near his elbow, but the team hoped he would avoid ligament replacement surgery.

A seven-time All-Star, Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons and enters the second season of a six-year, $ 160 million contract. After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he was 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year: his fewest wins and starts, most ERA and the first time he couldn't finish between The top six in Cy Young vote in any full season as a starter.

"Tommy John has been a factor in my life for 20 years," Sale said earlier this month. "It's on the table, but it's always been on the table. So that's not something I'm going to worry about. I can't get that out of the back of my mind. I have to have confidence that what we are doing is going to work. "