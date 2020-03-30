Chris Brown shares a clip of a maddened fan trying to break into his home

Instagram

In a video posted on his social media account, you could see the hit maker & # 39; With You & # 39; cowering behind a wall as a woman yells at him from outside his Los Angeles property.

Up News Info –

Chris Brown He was forced to hide in his own home when a crazed fanatic called him his "life partner" from outside the property.

The 30-year-old singer uploaded a clip of the shocking incident to his Instagram account on Saturday (March 28), showing the "Leal" star shrunk behind a wall as a woman yells at him from the other side.

Claiming that the woman had previously tried to scale the fence protecting her property, the star wrote in the caption: "THE MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL! HE TRIED TO MAKE SURE BY THE DOOR IN MY CRADLE BUT HE SAW MY DOG AND SEE IT."

While much of what the woman said was unintelligible, she seemed to be asking Chris if he "knew Lorena." "No," he yelled, before calling the woman "crazy."

Then he called the "Forever" star his "life partner."

This is not Chris's first encounter with a stalker: In 2016, the father of two obtained an order of protection from Danielle Patti, who invaded her home on three separate occasions.

She claimed that she had dated Hitmaker and he harassed her on social media.