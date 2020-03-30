Chris Brown posts adorable photo of baby Aeko "dreaming in color,quot; while still trapped in Europe with his mother in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML894de73562189d484f0c161dd7195e9311% %MINIFYHTML894de73562189d484f0c161dd7195e9312%

At this point, there is absolutely no question that Chris Brown is what you would call a dotted father. The star turned again to her social media platform to share a new photo of her son Aeko!

This is not the first time and it will not be the last, as Chris seems to have turned his Instagram into a fan account for his two children.

The most recent post shows baby Aeko being as precious as ever, this time while smiling while sleeping.

As fans know, Chris and his baby mom, Ammika Harris, have been updating everyone on the growth of the 4-month-old baby and his everyday infant life.

Fairly regular posts always manage to at least smile on people's faces, if not make them melt from the overload of tenderness.

Speaking of smiles, the last photo the proud father posted shows baby Aeko sleeping with a big smile on her face, probably dreaming of something cool!

Chris thought the same as it seemed when he captioned the beautiful addition with: "Dream in COLOR,quot;.

Unfortunately, images like this are almost the only way the parent can see their child during this time.

As you probably know, the 4-month-old boy and his mother, Ammika, are still trapped in Europe due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has caused international travel restrictions and even bans.

Sure enough, Chris can't fly to Europe to see his offspring right now, no matter how much he wants.

Meanwhile, Ammika has obviously been sending her a lot of photos and videos while they are apart, judging from Chris's many posts showing her baby.

Chris and Ammika previously kept the pregnancy, and then the baby himself, a secret!

However, ever since they decided to introduce him to the general public, little Aeko has become a big part of his parents' online platforms.



