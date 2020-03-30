China's Wuhan sees return to normal life | Coronavirus pandemic news

China has lifted more controls keeping 11 million people in quarantine in Wuhan City, where the coronavirus pandemic originated.

Stores and malls are slowly reopening, albeit with strict limits on how many people can enter.

The final restrictions that prevent people from leaving the city will be lifted on April 8.

But other countries in the Asia Pacific region are tightening their rules.

Florence Looi of Al Jazeera reports.