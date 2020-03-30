Chelsea's Stamford Bridge: Martin Tyler's Guide to the Ground | Football news

%MINIFYHTML99836f1059f4ac88f1baae016829f27d11% %MINIFYHTML99836f1059f4ac88f1baae016829f27d12%

Martin Tyler says Stamford Bridge defies trend of quiet terrain in London

At a time when the football fields have closed their doors, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In the sixth part of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual visit to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge as she recalls an infamous collision with Tottenham that decided a title race.

Martin has also recorded some of his Tyler Teasers videos from home. It's time to play for a difficult question about Chelsea's top scorers in the Premier League.

Stamford Bridge: how do I get there

By car or local train to Wimbledon and then the district tube line to Fulham Broadway, which is right next to the stadium.

What is it like to comment there?

Climbing the steps to the back of the East Stand is a great way to assess fitness levels. They tell me there is an elevator, but I have never found it and using it would be a failure.

The portico used to be on the west side. I commented on Kanu's famous hat-trick for Arsenal from that side, back in 1999. But the space for a legion of announcers these days is at the top of those test stairs!

Did you know

Chelsea was founded in 1905 and Stamford Bridge has been its only home. The land is actually in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, along with Fulham FC and Queens Park Rangers.

My most remarkable memory of Stamford Bridge

The Battle of the Bridge remains one of the most notorious games in Premier League history

I have to go to the "Battle of the Bridge,quot; in May 2016.

You remember the scenario, I'm sure. Tottenham Hotspur, the visitors, were chasing Leicester City for the Premier League title. Only a Spurs victory would extend the race, although they had never won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era.

However, after almost an hour, they led 2-0. Gary Cahill recovered one and then, with seven minutes to go, Eden Hazard equalized, the same Eden Hazard whose goal a year earlier against Crystal Palace had secured the crown for Chelsea. Now he had done it again but this time to confirm Leicester as champion.

When the Spurs lost control of the game, they also lost the plot with nine of their reserved players. It took all of Mark Clattenberg's long experience as a referee to keep 22 players on the field.

The party ended with chaotic scenes around the shelters and at the mouth of the tunnel and champagne opened in the East Midlands.

It was a brilliant and brutal night in equal measure.

Massive full-time fight broke out between players and staff from both sides

What I like about Stamford Bridge

I have seen great changes at Stamford Bridge over the years. It has decreased in size, but has grown in the atmosphere of being an open bowl with a greyhound track between fans and the playing field to be properly "square,quot;, as a football stadium should be.

Fans from other parts of the country often denounce that London's grounds lack atmosphere, but that accusation cannot be leveled at the noise level of Chelsea fans in their own territory.

Furthermore, the matches we broadcast from Chelsea always seem particularly relevant. Invariably, trophies are at stake. The support of Roman Abramovich has considerably increased the club's competitive status.

It's a glamorous stage just off King & # 39; s Road, but for decades the celebrity came from famous faces in the stands. Well-known entertainers and actors hung out on the Stanford Bridge. Since the Roman revolution, the stars are now in the field.

