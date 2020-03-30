Celebrating Earth Day amid the confinement in Palestine | Palestine

Forty-four years ago, Israeli police shot dead six Palestinian citizens of Israel while protesting against the Israeli government's expropriation of thousands of acres of Palestinian land in Galilee. Since then, March 30 has been known as Earth Day and is an important date on the Palestinian political calendar.

This year, Palestinians will celebrate Earth Day at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left much of the world's populations under lock and key. Being confined in their homes or in their towns and cities is It is not a new experience for the Palestinians, perhaps that is why so many have taken it in stride.

In fact, Palestinians in the West Bank are confined to what amounts to Bantustans connected to each other only by roads controlled by the Israeli regime, while their brothers and sisters in Gaza live in an open-air prison deemed "not livable,quot; by the United Nations. Most Palestinians living on the other side of the "Green Line,quot; have Israeli citizenship, yet they live in urban and rural ghettos.

Palestinians are also disconnected from their Arab brothers and sisters, and many of them are unable to travel the Arab world, either because their documents do not allow them to do so (in the case of Palestinians with Israeli citizenship) or because they are under a travel ban. . .

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Israeli regime has imposed even more measures that restrict the Palestinian movement. The city of Bethlehem has been closed, while the crossings into Gaza and the West Bank have been closed. Palestinian workers working in Israel have also been told to remain in poor quality and unhealthy accommodation for an unknown period or to leave work and remain in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority has imposed a curfew and established checkpoints between towns and cities to limit the movement of people. Businesses have closed, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its practices of expelling Palestinians from their land, including exploiting confinement in the midst of the pandemic to do so. In Jerusalem, where there is a concerted effort to Judaize neighborhoods and reduce the number of Palestinian inhabitants, demolitions of Palestinian homes continue, despite the outbreak. The Israeli regime claims that these buildings are illegal to justify their demolition, but Palestinians are constantly denied construction permits.

Demolitions are also used as a method of collective punishment of the families of Palestinian political prisoners, particularly in the West Bank. In the midst of this pandemic, this continuing cruel practice makes absurd calls by the Israeli authorities to "stay home,quot;.

Similarly, the construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank has not stopped and it is feared that de jure annexation of many areas will be exposed under these circumstances, particularly as Benjamin Netanyahu is once again ready to lead the next government.

Already, last week there were three cases in which Israeli illegal settlements razed Palestinian land and there was a general increase in attacks on Palestinian property.

Earlier this month, Palestinians in the village of Beita, near Nablus, held a sit-in to try to protect the land from settler robbery. Israeli security forces came out in full force to cover the settlers and in the process shot 15-year-old Mohammed Hammayel in the head, killing him instantly.

Many in historic Palestine are concerned that Israel will use the COVID-19 outbreak as an excuse to leave new restrictive measures in place even after the pandemic ends and will also prevent Palestinians from resisting their land grabs. At a time when the world is solely focused on the pandemic and the Israeli regime has the full support of the US administration to do as it pleases, aggressive Israeli expansionism seems inevitable.

However, over the decades, Palestinians have shown incredible strength, courage and enthusiasm (firmness) in the face of great adversity. While the colonial expansionism of the Israeli settlers does not rest, neither does the Palestinian perseverance. As the Palestinian poet Tawfiq Ziyad wrote:

In Lidda, in Ramla, in Galilee,

we will stay

like a wall on your chest

and in your throat

like a shard of glass

a cactus thorn

and in your eyes

a sandstorm



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.