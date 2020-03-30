Cedar Hill ISD expands takeout – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CEDAR HILL, TX) – Even with the Dallas County Shelter-in-Place Order through Friday, April 3, Cedar Hill ISD will continue to distribute takeout meals to our community. We have served over 8,800 meals since the program began on Monday, March 16.

Starting tomorrow (March 30), CHISD will expand take-out meals to a fifth campus, Highlands Elementary. CHISD will distribute the next day's lunch, dinner, and breakfast between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following campuses. Please pay attention to the door numbers listed below:

Plummer Elementary School (Gate # 5)

· High Pointe Elementary School (Gate # 11)

Bessie Coleman Middle School (Gate # 15)

Cedar Hill High School (Gate # 14)

Highlands Elementary School (Gate # 3)