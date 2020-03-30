CDC recommends separating pregnant women with COVID-19 from newborns for up to a week – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that expectant mothers with confirmed or potential COVID-19 consider separating from their newborns after birth for up to a week.

Elaina Wickman, who is 16 weeks pregnant with her second child, said being pregnant during the pandemic has been stressful, and now the thought of having to part with her baby is an additional concern.

"I think the most important thing is the unknowns, people don't really know how it affects the fetus, so I think it's the most stressful thing about being pregnant," said Wickman.

Becky Rodríguez, who is expecting her first child, is almost 35 weeks pregnant. His excitement has been mixed with fear of catching COVID-19.

"I mean it is definitely scary," Rodríguez said. “It is in the back of my mind that that could happen; I think the possibility of not having your partner in the room is also basically a scary thought. "

The CDC has said that it is unknown whether newborns with COVID-19 are at increased risk for serious complications, but has recommended that if a mother tests positive for the virus or is suspected to have it, health workers should consider separating temporarily to mother and baby until mom shows no symptoms. That means a separation of 72 hours to a week, and in some cases, even more.

If that is not possible or if the mother does not want to separate, facilities should consider using barriers to keep the newborn at least six feet away from the mother, the CDC recommended.

It is important to note that the CDC said that a mother should be involved in decision making.

"I would hope to be able to get tested and that way it would be definitive if I could take care of my baby or not," Rodríguez said.

If a mother wants to share a room with her child, the CDC recommends that mothers be able to express milk or wear a mask while breastfeeding.

However, the non-profit organization La Leche League USA told USA Today that separation at birth could have lasting effects on both the baby and the mother.

"Of course, if it is life or death, he will make the right choice, but that doesn't mean it will be easy," said Wickman. "I think any mother would agree that you will do what is best for your child."