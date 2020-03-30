Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex delight fans with the sweetest photos of baby Frankie

Cassie Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine, and their young daughter, Frankie Fine, are in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic that is causing significant damage worldwide.

Through social media, Cassie and her spouse are making fans laugh and smile by showing the world that they are falling in love with parents.

The famous mom and model recently posted several photos and videos showing the perfect family having so much fun together.

In a video, the happy father is squatting with little Frankie, much to the delight of his Instagram fans.

He said this about the video: “Alex Fine x Chris Cuomo Challenge @chrisccuomo and I are doing 100 push-ups and 200 sit-ups every day for a week starting Monday to raise awareness of a close and dear domestic violence charity in my heart. . Get involved with us, and an option to donate to a great DV shelter will be available soon. Hashtag AlmostHome and Letsgetwithfit with their videos. @almsthome ".

One follower stated, "Slightly troublesome that Frankie can do more crunches than I do. Remember when we saw your mom in Kroger, and she was yelling at you about more tattoos on your arm. Now look at you. Proud of everything you're doing. Keep it up. . 🙏🏼🤞🏼 "

This commenter added: “I love how you love your wife and baby. The standard of how men should be. Does it have to be consecutively, or can it be divided into series throughout the day? If so, what is the minimum number of sets I would recommend? Thanks in advance.❤️ "

In one photo, Cassie is holding her baby, and everyone is lounging on a sofa. He subtitled it: “Introverted with my favorites is heaven. We have grouped all possible Netflix series. What should be next?

Cassie wrote: “I wish you could respond with a photo. Love you guys!! ♥ ️ I would like to see each Harry Potter again ".

This sponsor explained: “Make another baby. That baby is meant to be fine, fine like his parents. Those are some beautiful genes. 😂🙏🏽❤️ God bless you. Lord, I have seen what you have done for others. "

Another fan stated, “Oh, look at her smile and those cheeks! That's an adorable little lady! "

Alex and Cassie Ventura welcomed their baby into the world on December 6, 2019.



