Carrie Underwood calls her husband Mike and son Isaiah "annoyed,quot; while they are in quarantine – Watch the funny video!

It appears that the Coronavirus, COVID-19 quarantine is really beginning to hit Carrie Underwood. The country singer turned to social media to admit that being isolated with her husband Mike Fisher and her 5-year-old son Isaiah is no longer so cool.

In fact, he made it very clear that they are starting to get pretty annoying and he had proof!

Carrie posted a super cute clip of the boy and his father doing some "lunch lessons,quot; on calls to Turkey.

Fans were quite impressed to see the fun time they had during lunch.

While the father and son continued to imitate each other and shouted "turkey calls," which sounded like the sounds a turkey usually makes, the singer jokingly teased them both as "annoying."

Mike then covered his mouth with his hands and his son followed suit by doing the same and making the father laugh in the process.

Carrie once again joked saying, "They're upset about that, both of you!" Just before the video ended.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘Lunchtime lessons. Does anyone else deal with this? #annoyed. & # 39;

Their sweet and funny interaction happened as the father and son relaxed at the table in comfortable T-shirts, a sandwich visible on a plate between the two of them.

It's safe to say that Carrie and Mike's son managed to steal the spotlight with their fun antics and this isn't the first time he's done it!

Last month, the singer shared an All About Mom quiz that he had completed with the funniest answers.

For example, he revealed how he thought Carrie was 70 and that her job was to "do the laundry."

‘Soooo … apparently I'm 70 years old and I'm very good at doing laundry. 🤷‍♀️😂, ’the funny mom captioned the image at the time.



