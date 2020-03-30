Cardi B will begin the GoFundMe campaign to free the & # 39; King Tiger & # 39; released Joe Exotic

%MINIFYHTML46bf2ad4f51e742b43e9ccb5e3e3422f11% %MINIFYHTML46bf2ad4f51e742b43e9ccb5e3e3422f12%

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; makes the statement after watching the second episode of & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness & # 39; Netflix, which follows the exploits of the prolific tiger breeder.

Up News Info –

Cardi B is starting a page on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe in an attempt to free the imprisoned star of the "Tiger King" Exotic Joe, who is serving a 22-year sentence in a US prison. USA

Released earlier this month on Netflix, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

%MINIFYHTML46bf2ad4f51e742b43e9ccb5e3e3422f13% %MINIFYHTML46bf2ad4f51e742b43e9ccb5e3e3422f14%

And while fans have turned to social media to rave about the show, Cardi B felt compelled to take action against authorities who sentenced the tiger lover to prison for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist and other wildlife violations.

%MINIFYHTML46bf2ad4f51e742b43e9ccb5e3e3422f15% %MINIFYHTML46bf2ad4f51e742b43e9ccb5e3e3422f16%

After initially admitting that she was "a little lost because I started fucking" during the second episode on Thursday, March 26, the Bodak Yellow star returned to social media the following night with a series of passionate posts about the life show real. .

"Carol, you think you're cunning," she wrote, referring to Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and founder of Florida's Big Cat Rescue. "They made Joe so dirty over and over again."

Cardi B ruined Carole Baskin

She continued, "Who do you think is more wrong? Narcissistic Joe? Or Greedy Carol? And why?" before pledging his support for Joe, insisting: "About to star in a gofundme account for Joe. He'll be free (sic)."

Cardi B continued her tirade.

Cardi B planned a gofundme account) The rap star established a gofundme account for Joe.

Following the huge success of "Tiger King", a popular choice for streaming service fans in the crash during the coronavirus pandemic, "Saturday night live" regular Kate McKinnon He allegedly heads a spin-off series, in which he will play Joe's bitter rival, Baskin, while Dax Shepard she has expressed interest in playing Joe.