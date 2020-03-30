Cardi B begins a GoFundMe for the star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; from Netflix Joe Exotic

Netflix documentary Tiger King is one of the craziest documentaries to ever make it to television, and rapper Cardi B says she's creating a GoFundMe page for Tiger King himself: Joe Exotic.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for planning to murder one of her competitors, who she believes killed her husband and fed him to the tigers.

"What do you think about Tiger King? I'm in the second episode and I'm kind of lost because I started fucking around," she tweeted.

Then he added: "About to start a gofundme account for Joe. He will be free."

Exotic lost everything by fighting Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue. Although the Tiger King did not exactly help himself, there were many others who should be sitting behind bars and are not, and Cardi believes that he should be released.

If you haven't had a chance to watch the documentary, it's now available on Netflix.