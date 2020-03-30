Capitola Paddle Boarder Shark Attack closes nearby beaches in Santa Cruz County – Up News Info San Francisco

CAPITOLA (Up News Info SF) – The close call of a paddle guest with a shark near Santa Cruz has caused the closure of several beaches, according to authorities.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the attack occurred on March 27 when the guest was paddling near 38th Ave. in Capitola in the Opal Cliffs area.

The sheriff's office said the shark bit into the paddle board, and nearly lost the guest. A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page showed a bite on the board approximately 10 inches wide.

The host was not injured, and it was unclear what type of shark was involved.

The sheriff's office said a caution, several beaches closed from Capitola to Sunny Cove until April 1.