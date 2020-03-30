Capitals CEO Brian MacLellan on the NHL restart: "He would like to see the [Stanley] Cup awarded & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1c114026a55153518055edfa6d48e73011% %MINIFYHTML1c114026a55153518055edfa6d48e73012%

Brian MacLellan spoke to reporters on Monday via conference call from Minneapolis, Minnesota. It's a far cry from where the Washington Capitals CEO would normally be at this time of year, but then again things are not as they are right now.

With the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) worldwide, the 2019-20 NHL season was paused on March 12. At the time, MacLellan's squad was sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with 90 points, with the Philadelphia Flyers up and running. Their Tails Although there is currently no timetable for when, or even if, the season will restart, reports have been made of teams hitting the ice in what is traditionally the offseason.

"I think it is a possible scenario (to play even in August) depending on how the virus develops," he said. "I think depending on how the country, the world handles the virus, I think there is the possibility of playing (until) at the end of June, July and August. I think the league is ready, they have asked for construction dates in August, so which I suppose is a serious consideration on your part. "

For MacLellan, who has been with the organization since 2001 and was named GM in 2014 before forming the 2018 Stanley Cup champion team, he would prefer to watch the regular season games before the teams jump into the postseason. However, having to implement, in theory, a full playoff schedule would make that possibility darker.

"There is no fixed answer because I don't know how long we are going to have," he said. "If we have eight weeks, do we have 10 weeks, do we have more than 10 weeks? Depending on that time frame and if that's legitimate at the time, you would have to set your schedule there. So could you shorten a series?" shorten the end of the program? I think all of those options are on the table and I think it's just how the virus develops and how we handle it and how long we would have to have a season if we could have a season at the end.

"You would like to see the (Stanley) Cup awarded. I really haven't given that much thought. Like everyone else in the organization, probably in society, I see it as day to day. It seems that the situation changes day by day as where we are and where we are going, so I try to keep that mentality. We try to take care of our boys, you try to take care of your family at home and get on with it. "

With the uncertainty of the season and the playoffs, the draft and free agency still linger, the only thing MacLellan, along with probably everyone in the squad can agree on, is the lack of hockey.

"Yes, I do," he said. "It has been different. It is amazing how your life stops and all the things you do every day no longer matter and suddenly there is a great image, there is a reality and all the little things you do. You are worried every day does not matter much.

"Suddenly, you have time and you are doing things at home, you are more in contact with the family, you are doing more family things. It is a change in lifestyle and it is a change in, probably, priorities."