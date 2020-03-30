Canada's Media Ranch signs with ICM partners to expand US presence. USA – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML042e75c0bc44a9c0b43b52a8928fb0da11% %MINIFYHTML042e75c0bc44a9c0b43b52a8928fb0da12%

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian producer and distributor Media Ranch is planning to boost the US further. USA After signing with ICM Partners.

The company, which recently struck a deal for its variety show format Watch! to keeping up with the Kardashians Producer Bunim Murray Productions has signed with the Hollywood talent agency for American representation.

%MINIFYHTML042e75c0bc44a9c0b43b52a8928fb0da13% %MINIFYHTML042e75c0bc44a9c0b43b52a8928fb0da14%

Media Ranch, directed by Sophie Ferron, was created in 2008 and is based in Montreal.

%MINIFYHTML042e75c0bc44a9c0b43b52a8928fb0da15% %MINIFYHTML042e75c0bc44a9c0b43b52a8928fb0da16%

You have high hopes for Watch!, which was created by Dan Munday and John Kirhoffer, and sees two teams of four watching an elaborate variety show. The team with the best memory of what they have seen is better positioned to take home as much money as possible. In addition to Bunim Murray, backed by Banijay, he has sold the format to Talpa Germany, WeMake in France, and Matchbox Pictures backed by NBCUniversal in Australia.

In addition to its own formats, Media Ranch represents third-party formats, including Danish broadcaster DR's entire catalog of unscripted formats, such as Judge for a day Y Comedy on the edgeand the return of the French celebrity prank program Surprise surprise.

Sophie Ferron, founder, president and executive producer of Media Ranch, said: “Media Ranch is delighted to be represented in the US. USA By ICM, a leading talent agency with a stellar reputation. We trust them to manage our premium portfolio and ensure that our formats and programs look the best. Media Ranch has been very strong in Europe, especially Scandinavia, as well as Australia and Canada. With the recent sale of the hit format Watch! a Banijay Group Bunim / Murray Productions, Media Ranch is expanding further in the United States. The ICM association will help us continue to strengthen our presence. "