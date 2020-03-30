Can You Purposefully Become a Luckier Person?

Sometimes it seems like the people around us have been born luckier than we are. They get the breaks, are offered the best jobs and end up with the most comfortable lifestyles. Yet, when we compare ourselves with them, we can’t really see why it’s them and not us who have enjoyed great success – so we put it down to luck.

But while some people really are lucky – for example when they enjoy a life-changing win on the lottery – it’s a far better idea to do the simple things that likely to help good fortune come our way.

“Luck is… (explored)” (CC BY 2.0) by kaibara87

Spread yourself more widely

It’s an undeniable fact that, the more you get out and about and the more people that you meet, the more opportunities will come your way. This is because the wider the network you build up around yourself the more connections you’ll have – and being lucky is more of a numbers game than anything else. By being the hub and also bringing lots of disparate people together, you never know what combinations may be created or what the results of those comings-together may be.

Sometimes the more you practice, the luckier you’ll be

It’s undeniable that there are times when luck is genuinely random. For example, when you’re playing at an online casino like Comeon, there is literally nothing you can do to influence the outcome when you’re trying your luck on the slots or in a game like roulette. It’s this uncertainty and thrill of a genuinely unexpected win that creates part of the fun. But there are activities in which the longer you spend doing them, the more things may start to go your way. To take tennis as an example, the fact that net-cords start to go your way may be down to the fact that you’ve spent hours and hours perfecting your topspin forehand. So when the ball clips the top of the net it will have a greater chance of winning what might be reasonably considered to be a “lucky” point.

Don’t see setbacks, recognize opportunities

There’s also a definite correlation between how optimistic people are and the outcomes that they can expect. As the expression goes “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” and this is a good philosophy to follow. It’s also a recognized fact that if you sincerely believe that you’re going to be lucky, there’s a greater chance that this will turn out to be true. Yes, it can be hard when plans fail to materialize or events beyond your control affect your plans. But if you can apply some lateral thinking to convert a negative into a positive then it’s possible to turn things around.

“lemonade stand!” (CC BY 2.0) by amy.gizienski

Imagine where you want to be

Positive visualization is a technique used by everyone from sports stars to business people to “think” their way to success. So, if you can imagine where you want to be and how it’s going to feel when you get there, you’ll stand a good chance of making it come true.

Armed with these four pillars to start making your own good fortune, it’s time to put them into practice. And whether you’re going to apply them to your professional, personal or social life, we wish you the very best of luck.