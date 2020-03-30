California Launches Effort to Recruit Retired Medical Professionals and Students to Cope with Increased Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday a new initiative to recruit both retired healthcare professionals and medical and nursing students nearing the end of their studies to help the state meet the increase in patients with coronavirus expected in the coming weeks.

At a press conference Monday, Newsom unveiled the new California Health Corps website that "will provide a platform to unite people who may have retired in the past five years, who may be in the process of obtaining or re-licensing, people who are in nursing schools or medical schools who are nearing the completion of those efforts, to incorporate and encourage them to enter this platform to provide the kind of human capital increase that we will have to face in the course of the next number of weeks as these numbers continue to rise. "

Governor Newsom confirmed Monday that there are currently 1,432 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, including 597 in ICU beds.

He estimates that there is a group of approximately 37,000 retired professionals and students that the state can turn to. Wanted include the following:

Doctors (MD, DO), including medical students

Pharmacists

Dentists

Practicing nurse

Medical assistants

Nurses (RN, LVN, CNA), including nursing students

Behavioral health professionals (psychiatrist, psychologist, psychiatric nurse practitioner, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC)

Respiratory therapists

Paramedics

Emergency medical technicians

Health workers will be paid and given malpractice insurance, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Newsom said the state currently has 4,252 fans, but is aiming for 10,000.

"I just want to encourage people, if you have a line of fans, it doesn't matter if they are new, maybe you have some parts around the basement or the house, I don't need to be cheeky, we'll take them," Newsom said. "We have people here in Silicon Valley that can work miracles with old equipment. "

This is a developing story, please refresh this page for updates.