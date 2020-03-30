California Governor Gavin Newsom received 170 broken fans from President Donald Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this is what he did about it

The current Governor of California is making residents proud. Governor Gavin Newsom recently revealed that amid the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 33,000 people and infected more than 700,000, President Donald Trump sent more than 170 fans that were not working.

Ventilators are now as precious as gold because they are rare, and they are used to keep coronavirus patients alive because they have great difficulty breathing on their own once the disease strikes their lungs.

Upon discovering that the fans, sent by the federal government to Los Angeles County by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help their state, were not working; He did not hold a press conference to complain and criticize Trump, but took his job as a leader seriously and solved the problem.

Newsom explained that the deceased fans had been turned over to Bloom Energy to resolve the issues.

The Democrat explained: "Instead of complaining about it, instead of complaining about it, instead of pointing fingers, instead of making headlines to generate more stress and anxiety, we have a car and a truck."

Newsom went on to say, "We had those 170 brought here to this facility at 8 a.m. this morning, and they're literally working on those fans right now."

The Governor also gave the following update that California currently had 7,500 ventilators in all of its hospital systems prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and has since been able to add more than 4,200.

Expected to deliver fans on Monday by Bloom Energy, Newsom also said: "That is the spirit of California. That is the spirit of this moment. Take responsibility, take responsibility, and take responsibility to face this moment head-on. "

In a recent interview, Newsom spoke about how difficult it is to handle this difficult situation: "We are clearly operating under a different set of assumptions, and the President understands the unique challenges facing the states of New York, California, and Washington."

He added: "I am not afraid that whatever I choose to do from a national prism will not get in the way of our efforts here at the state level, to do what we have to do to hit this head-on, turn the curve, make people get back to work as fast as we can. "

While less conspicuous than other leaders, Newsom is handling things quite well so far.



