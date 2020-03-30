Brooklyn Beckham plans to move in with Nicola Peltz

%MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df11% %MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df12%

Instagram

Days after his mother Victoria said he was stranded in the United States amid the coronavirus blockade, David Beckham's eldest son is reported to have made the decision to move to New York.

Up News Info –

Brooklyn beckham he allegedly plans to move to New York to live with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old aspiring photographer has been dating actress Nicola, 25, since November (19), after he parted ways with model Hana Cross in August, and experts reported the two plan to pursue their relationship moving together.

%MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df13% %MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df14%

A source told the British newspaper The Sun: "(Brooklyn) and Nicola are closer than ever and they are both excited to take their relationship to the next level by sharing the same house."

%MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df15% %MINIFYHTML195daf89a98e5eb295757f7fe1f469df16%

"Nicola has been a great success with the entire Beckham family, both David Beckham Y Victoria Adams They have made it clear to Brooklyn how much they like her. So they fully support him in this movement, although they will miss him very much. "

Claims come after Brooklyn's mother, former Spice girls Singer Victoria told online fans that her son was stranded in the United States amid the coronavirus blockade.

Victoria Beckham missed her son Brooklyn.

"We all miss @BrooklynBeckham as much as he remains locked up in the United States," he posted.