Broadway Advertiser Keith Sherman on Coping with the Crisis COVID-19 – Deadline

Keith Sherman operates Keith Sherman & Associates, a Times Square public relations firm founded in 1989. Experienced in theater (over 300 shows including, recently, Be calmer, we'll rock you Y Mike Birbiglia: the newY the Tony Awards for 18 years) its clientele expanded to include movies, television, music, major world events, organizations, award shows, individuals, fine arts, brands and Olympic sports. He represented the New York Times Keith has maintained a staff of four for a decade. One associate has been with the company for 19 years, another for 18 and another for 11. He has written this guest column for Deadline.

Like many others, most of my company's projects were closed, postponed, or canceled. On top of that, I have COVID-19. Fortunately, my symptoms are mild. This too shall pass. I am optimistic for a better tomorrow.

There is one thing we know for sure: we know nothing. Our lives will surely change. Still, we don't know how or when our new normal will emerge. It's not just that movies, shows, and restaurants are closed, people's lives are canceled.

In 1609, Shakespeare's Globe Theater had to close due to the bubonic plague. Performances of King lear They were canceled. History repeats itself.

I have run my public relations company for 30 years, through difficult and difficult times. I have experienced the AIDS crisis, the 2008 recession, the blackouts, the hurricanes and September 11th. I have childhood memories of hearing about the polio epidemic. A generous human spirit emerges when we face these extreme challenges. Somehow, society arrives. We will come out stronger once again. The two P's – persistence and patience – have allowed me to prosper for decades.

A moment continues to resonate with me. A few days after September 11, a spectacular lineup of New Yorkers and Broadway stars in Times Square encouraged people to catch a show. The message was that NYC was open for business. What will the equivalent of 2020 be and when will it be? On the one hand, it cannot happen soon enough, and yet realistically we know that there are still months to go.

Part of the wisdom I have gained from experience is the ability to adapt, be flexible, and be present. Working is like walking on the sand. With each step we take, the terrain changes a bit. When we look back, our tracks are erased and in front we see the open sky of opportunities.

One of my challenges has been keeping up to date, in addition to the rapid changes in the media and our popular culture. I am a chameleon who changes strategies to embrace the news cycle and media trends on behalf of our clients. It seems to me that a robust combination of traditional press, social media, advertising and promotions are essential for success. After all, how many likes on Facebook is equivalent to a Good morning america appearance? Taken together, they add seriousness to projects.

I am diving into my personal savings to keep my business afloat during this unprecedented moment in the history of our world.

This week I had to cancel my business family for the company to survive. It was tough, but I had no choice. I plan to rehire my colleagues as soon as possible. #survival

This pandemic teaches us that we are all the same, all connected to each other. Change our priorities to put health first. It reminds us of the importance of family, including family by choice. It shows us that we lend a helping hand to others who need it. Since many of us are kidnapped at home, now is a good time to reconnect with people in our lives that we have not spoken to at some point. It is time to reflect. It is time for us to return to a greater sense of humanity. The virus is changing our priorities.

It is in a very real way, the reset button is being hit all over the world. We will come out changed and stronger for the future. Having steel skin helps. That happens when one has run hundreds of public relations campaigns.

Whatever happens to our business, in whatever form we return, we will be ready to provide our clients with the best possible strategic advice and a proactive effort to prosper in the new world. In adversity there is opportunity.

Stress comes from trying to plan too much in the future when nothing but uncertainty looms. Living in the moment is vital. The future will be taken care of only if we stay strong and smart.

While positivity is clearly in my DNA, my feet are firmly planted on the ground. After all, I have run a business for three decades. I choose to lead with an open heart and see the glass half full. I am not feeling an affinity for snark at the moment.

We are all struggling to keep our businesses, large and enterprising, as well as our lives afloat, as we adapt to the constantly changing new reality. We will prosper again.

Remember to breathe. It is a wild roller coaster.