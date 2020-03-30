Broadcaster Tegna says sale negotiations stalled with two remaining bidders – Deadline

Broadcast station Tenga broke the silence over a swirl of suitors, acknowledging that it received four unsolicited offers, but said it is currently not in talks after two bidders withdrew and the process stalled with the other two.

Tegna did not name the interested parties. But smaller Gray Television made a cash and stock offer that it withdrew. The other three offers came from private equity firm Apllo, Bryon Allen's Allen Media Group, and The Najafi Companies and Trinity Broadcasting Network in a joint offering. All three were said to be $ 20 a share in cash, or $ 8.5 billion.

Tegna said that of the four, he became "substantially involved with two and provided them with extensive non-public due diligence information." Both made their proposals shortly before the recent market dislocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently informed Tegna that they were going to stop arguing. "He said that the other two parties have not signed confidentiality agreements to allow proper diligence, an in-depth look at the finances and operations of a company, and they have not provided any information on sources of financing.

"The Board and Tegna management have engaged significantly with third parties to explore opportunities to create value," Tegna President Howard Elias said in a statement Sunday. "The Board has been, and continues to be, ready to consider the transactions that create compelling value, and our focus now is to help management navigate through an unprecedented environment."

Added Dave Lougee, President and CEO, said: "Like any other company, TEGNA is operating in unknown waters due to COVID-19, as we focus on ensuring the health and safety of our employees while continuing to create and preserve value. . High-quality local news has never been so important, and we are fortunate to have significant contractual subscription revenue and a strong balance sheet with minimal short-term debt maturities. We are working through the current challenges posed by COVID-19 and we are very confident that our long-term growth engines remain intact. ”

The company's statement came when a major shareholder tries to install five new directors on Tegna's 12-member board. Investment firm Standard General, which owns a 9.7% stake in the company, proposed an alternative list to shareholders for a vote in a proxy statement it filed with the SEC last week before Tegna's annual meeting April 30. Standard General cited "a continuing pattern of passivity on the part of the TEGNA Board in the face of persistent poor operating and shareholder performance, a questionable M&A strategy, accompanied by inconsistent disclosures about financial metrics and multiples paid, excessive leverage and the rejection of an acquisition proposal with a premium valuation of a credible buyer credit. " Standard General has said that it first tried to discuss putting its founding partner Soohyng Kim on the Tegna board, but was rejected.

Tegn has responded that in meetings with Soohyng Kim of Standard General, "Mr. Kim demanded a seat on the board for himself, but did not offer concrete ideas for creating shareholder value." He said: "Tegna's board thoroughly evaluated Mr. Kim as a possible director and has serious concerns about Mr. Kim's previous board service. Many who know him well commented on his record of endorsement and action. corporate interests in favor of their own interests to the detriment of other shareholders, as well as a derogatory attitude towards the prospects of other directors. " Tegna also said that "it is also concerned that Mr. Kim's significant investments and influence in other transmission companies create a conflict of interest as director of Tegna."