Brittney Taylor was involved in a minor fight after drinking too much!

As many people continue to practice social distancing right now, some people still hold small meetings and keep them below the 10-person limit, as instructed by officials.

On Sunday night, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee invited some friends over for dinner on Sunday. However, things took an unexpected turn after some of the guests drank too much. Also present at Tommie's place for dinner was current "Love & Hip Hop: Miami,quot; star Bobby Lytes, former "Love & Hip Hop: New York,quot; star Britney Taylor, and also another friend.

They were all seen on social media having a good time with each other, however things started to change when Tommie said she came out of the bathroom to see Britney and the other friend get into a fight.

At video, it is mentioned that both women drank too much and that ultimately led to the incident. However, they assured us that there is no real problem between the two women, and that it was just a random incident that can be attributed to alcohol.

Check it out below:

Later Brittney turned to social media to address the situation and said, "My 'friend' and I were drunk with Henny shooting and playing. We were throwing water at each other and then literally going crazy. Idk from where all the anger came from. But she completely lost it to me out of nowhere. I even thought it was a "real fight,quot;, so I wasn't fighting. "

As everyone will remember, last year Brittney Taylor made the headlines after accusing her former "Love & Hip Hop: New York,quot; co-star Remy Ma of assaulting her. The charges in the case were later fallen after prosecutors in the case explained that they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she had committed a crime.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94