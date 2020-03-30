British Prime Minister's adviser Dominic Cummings "isolates with virus symptoms,quot; | News

The coronavirus outbreak at the heart of the UK government may have spread further, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings self-isolated with symptoms just days after the British leader himself tested positive.

A Downing Street spokesman said Monday that Cummings, one of the government's most powerful men, developed symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to Reuters news agency.

Several other British media also reported that Cummings was isolating, citing an unidentified source on Downing Street.

Johnson became the first leader of a major world power to announce Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. His health minister, Matt Hancock, also tested positive and the government's top medical adviser, Chris Whitty, isolated himself.

Cummings was seen leaving Downing Street shortly after Johnson revealed he had tested positive.

Last week, the adviser denied a newspaper report saying he had prioritized collective immunity and the economy in the coronavirus crisis at the expense of the death of pensioners.

Britain initially took a modest approach to containing the spread of the disease compared to its European peers like Italy and France.

But Johnson imposed strict controls after projections showed that a quarter of a million people could die. Now he is isolating himself on Downing Street.

Scientists say the incubation period for the virus is estimated to be between one and 14 days, and there have been anecdotal reports of people spreading the disease without symptoms.

In addition to the Downing Street meetings, Johnson ventured beyond Downing Street last week.

On Wednesday, the day before his positive test, Johnson answered questions in a weekly session in the House of Commons chamber of Parliament.

Johnson also spoke to several lawmakers.

Scottish Minister Alister Jack, who sat next to Johnson before the session, said Saturday that he had developed a fever and cough and was now working in isolation from his home.

Health officials said Sunday that the figures showed that 1,228 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) had died.

On Sunday morning, 127,737 people in the UK had been screened, of whom 108,215 were confirmed negative and 19,522 confirmed positive.