Brentford Ollie Watkins Wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for February | Football news

Ollie Watkins of Brentford wins the Championship; Alfie Kilgour of Bristol Rovers wins in League One; Grimsby Town's Charles Vernam wins in League Two





Ollie Watkins won the February Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins is the winner of the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for February, receiving 43 percent of the public vote.

Pace and precision at breakneck speed, this was Watkins at his best, against Blackburn on February 22, when he dropped the ball before a swift movement of his right foot saw him drop an unstoppable bucket.

Watkins said: "I am delighted to win the award. It is the first goal I have scored from outside the box this season and it was definitely one to remember!

"As soon as I put the ball down, I knew I was going to run my foot over it."

"When I looked up, he was heading towards the back of the net, which was a great feeling. It meant even more, as it helped us win a point again that day."

Watkins beat the competition for Derby & # 39; s Tom Lawrence and Wigan & # 39; s Kieffer Moore.

League one: Alfie Kilgour – BRISTOL ROVERS v Blackpool – February 15

Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour is the winner of the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for February, receiving 47 percent of the public vote.

The Rovers centerback fooled everyone when he controlled a square pass and lined up a shot from 30 yards. A howitzer with a right foot kick later, they took it seriously.

Kilgour said: "I am delighted to win the prize against tough competition! It is a goal that will last long in my memory and the fact that we scored three points made the occasion even sweeter."

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me and I hope everyone stays safe and follows the guidelines for staying home."

Gooch beat the competition from George Grant of Lincoln City and Lewie Coyle of Fleetwood Town.

League two: Charles Vernam – Colchester United v GRIMSBY TOWN – February 11

Grimsby Town striker Charles Vernam is the winner of Sky Bet League Two's Goal of the Month for January, receiving 47 percent of the public vote.

It wasn't just the distance Vernam covered from outside his own area, but the speed at which he did so, crawling through three defenders before shooting a precision shot home.

Vernam said: "It is a great feeling to win this award and to have my goal recognized by players and fans not only from Grimsby but also from other clubs."

"At that time I didn't realize how long the race lasted, but I also have to thank some of my teammates, who ran off the ball moved the defenders for me to continue. To be the target of my first hat trick career made it even more special. "

Vernam beat the competition of Odin Bailey of Forest Green Rover and Dylan Connolly of Bradford City.