Boulder County Patients, Doctors Report Positive Telemedicine Experiences During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info

Boulder County Patients, Doctors Report Positive Telemedicine Experiences During Coronavirus Outbreak

Matilda Coleman
As a retiree, John Meerts of Boulder doesn't mind an excuse to get out of the house, even if it's to see a doctor.

Last week, however, Meerts, 69, was more than happy to stay home and use telemedicine technology for a postoperative checkup on his rotator cuff.

"It was as good as being there and, frankly, it saves me time and effort," said Meerts, who had his telemedicine appointment with Dr. Eric McCarty, chief of sports medicine at the Center for Sports Medicine and Performance at the University of Colorado. “I could see him, he could see me and we could talk without any problem.

“I think for all intents and purposes it was the same as being there. You could even say it could be a little better because I didn't have to drive there. I didn't have to potentially expose myself to the (new coronavirus) and it was all done in about 10 minutes. "

Global concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus have forced McCarty and many other doctors to use telemedicine, but what has become a necessity in recent weeks could become a convenient tool used long after the pandemic ends.

"I think it is really fascinating that this virus is going to change a lot the way we make medications," said McCarty. "This is one thing that will be positive and will help health systems in general."

McCarty and Dr. Chris Madden, a family medicine and sports medicine provider at Longs Peak in Longmont, said they rarely used telemedicine (also called telehealth) before the coronavirus pandemic began. McCarty, however, treated 20 patients by telemedicine one day last week, while Madden had 16 such appointments on a recent Saturday.

Many patients do not want to go to the office during the pandemic, but still need medical attention for various reasons, such as postoperative check-ups, injury consultations, follow-up of concussions or cold symptoms. Telehealth provides that care.

Dr. Eric McCarty, director of sports medicine at the University of Colorado Boulder, makes a telemedicine appointment with Gerald Thurston, right, in his office Thursday on the CU campus in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso / Staff Photographer)

"Basically, it's going to save the world right now," said Madden. “(The patients) love him so far. There are several of them who would accept that in the future for appointments that would qualify for it. ”

Dave Stone, 52, had a postoperative appointment with McCarty last week, a virtual meeting that lasted nearly 25 minutes.

