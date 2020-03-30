Boulder County Patients, Doctors Report Positive Telemedicine Experiences During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info

As a retiree, John Meerts of Boulder doesn't mind an excuse to get out of the house, even if it's to see a doctor.

Last week, however, Meerts, 69, was more than happy to stay home and use telemedicine technology for a postoperative checkup on his rotator cuff.

"It was as good as being there and, frankly, it saves me time and effort," said Meerts, who had his telemedicine appointment with Dr. Eric McCarty, chief of sports medicine at the Center for Sports Medicine and Performance at the University of Colorado. “I could see him, he could see me and we could talk without any problem.

“I think for all intents and purposes it was the same as being there. You could even say it could be a little better because I didn't have to drive there. I didn't have to potentially expose myself to the (new coronavirus) and it was all done in about 10 minutes. "

Global concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus have forced McCarty and many other doctors to use telemedicine, but what has become a necessity in recent weeks could become a convenient tool used long after the pandemic ends.

"I think it is really fascinating that this virus is going to change a lot the way we make medications," said McCarty. "This is one thing that will be positive and will help health systems in general."

McCarty and Dr. Chris Madden, a family medicine and sports medicine provider at Longs Peak in Longmont, said they rarely used telemedicine (also called telehealth) before the coronavirus pandemic began. McCarty, however, treated 20 patients by telemedicine one day last week, while Madden had 16 such appointments on a recent Saturday.

Many patients do not want to go to the office during the pandemic, but still need medical attention for various reasons, such as postoperative check-ups, injury consultations, follow-up of concussions or cold symptoms. Telehealth provides that care.

"Basically, it's going to save the world right now," said Madden. “(The patients) love him so far. There are several of them who would accept that in the future for appointments that would qualify for it. ”

Dave Stone, 52, had a postoperative appointment with McCarty last week, a virtual meeting that lasted nearly 25 minutes.

"I had better access to it … than I had to any orthopedic surgeon I have worked with in the past," said Stone, who has had 22 broken bones and two soft tissue surgeries. "I highly recommend (telehealth), especially if it is more convenient for the medical center and the doctors involved and may be more suitable for getting an appointment of your choice or convenience."

Brad Cooney, 31, had a pre-surgery consultation with McCarty. While McCarty was unable to physically test Cooney's shoulder, he was able to do so virtually.

"I don't think it was 100% as effective as being face-to-face, but I think, from an initial consultation, it was very helpful and very beneficial," said Cooney. "I think for a situation like this, it was a perfect use of telemedicine."

There are certain medical problems that will always require in-person appointments, but doctors are discovering that a lot can be done without having to bring a patient to the office.

Dr. Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge is a concussion specialist at CU Sports Medicine and has been able to use telemedicine technology to check her patients' eyes and do certain neurological tests through the screen.

"People with concussions already struggle with mental health … really as a consequence, many times, of their concussion," he said. "So it has been incredibly encouraging for the last week to see how we can help these people and to see physically their faces and how happy they are that they don't have to stop their rehabilitation."

"The ability to partner with our patients and help them stay mentally healthy and physically healthy right now is really a great tool to have."

While telemedicine has proven efficient for patients, who can turn a long process of going to the doctor into a fairly quick process, doctors say they are still solving some problems.

"It's probably more efficient for the patient than the doctor," said McCarty. "I think once we master it, it will really help save some visits for patients.

“This is going to change the way we do a lot of medicine and what we do. In the future, it's like, "Hey, that really worked; we can do more of that."

Madden said he believes there is a "large percentage,quot; of medications that can be made through telehealth.

"At this point, I was able to see a doctor integrating him into care seamlessly with the technology that is there," he said. "I don't know if seeing (patients) in telehealth will help me be less busy than seeing them here in person, but I think it's a tremendous service for patients."

Madden said insurance companies will need to make some adjustments before telehealth becomes a viable tool in the future, after the coronavirus threat subsides.

Previously, insurance companies offered variable reimbursements to doctors for telehealth, and some did not cover it at all.

"It's about helping people, but you also have to pay for it or you're not going to be here to help people," Madden said. "Every time you have something that is variably reimbursed between payers, it takes about the same amount of time and pays significantly less than a normal visit, from a reimbursement point of view, it's a non-viable technology."

The government and some payers have adjusted their policies during this pandemic, making it a beneficial resource for both doctors and patients.

"If payers reduce or choose not to cover telehealth when we come out of this emergency, it could, to some degree, kill or limit telehealth, unless we can think of options that we can bill directly," Madden said. "Payers should offer a fair refund that is comparable to an office visit."

Doctors hope that will be the case, because what has been a poorly used technology has proven to be not only essential right now, but very valuable for the future.

"The world will look very different after this and I think telehealth has a place in the future of medicine," said Madden.

