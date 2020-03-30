Botti wants to resume and learn more about Malotru | Racing News

Marco Botti hopes to learn more about his talented three-year-old Malotru when the list of European matches resumes.

The Casamento colt was a Group Three winner by more than six furlongs at San Siro for the Italian-born coach last summer in his second outing, and was not disgraced in a couple of Group Two races, the Gimcrack and Mill Reef Stakes, in his Two Later Outings.

Malotru began flying fast in his 2020 campaign in a roster contest at Lingfield in late February when he stepped up to seven stadiums.

Botti hoped to give the horse a chance of more than a mile in the German Guineas of 2000 in May, but with races on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, he must remain seated.

"He's in good shape, and it's a shame he can't compete right now," said the Newmarket coach.

"It has come since he won at Lingfield and it looks great."

"We were thinking of something like the German Guineas (but) obviously now everything is up in the air where we are going now."

Botti suspects that Malotru has perhaps already found his ideal distance.

"He got all seven furlongs well, and that was so we could learn a little more if we could step it up on the journey," he added.

"You get an extra stay, but that would be it.

"I think seven furlongs would be his optimal ride, but maybe on an easy track, we can stretch him up to a mile. That would have been our next step, figuring out if he gets a mile or not."

Botti reports that it remains the usual business when it comes to exercising its chain, while complying with the current strict restrictions during the closure of coronavirus from the accessories list.

He said, "If someone just doesn't feel well, we stop them immediately; they don't come to work for a couple of weeks."

"Right now all the yards are working well, and we have been able to train the horses as usual, which is good. Besides the frustration without competing, if we have to stop the horses, they would get too cool."

"We are all waiting to know when we can compete again, and we hope it will be soon."

Botti is further concerned that his family is in Italy, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus.

His father Alduino has been a champion coach there for more years, while his brother Stefano is based in Pisa.

"Everyone is well and healthy so far," he said.

"It is frustrating when you have parents abroad.

"You can't travel, you can't do anything. But luckily for us, I haven't heard anyone in the family have a problem, which is good. We are lucky so far."

"In Milan, there are restrictions there as here, but they are still going to train the horses. There is also limited movement."

"Northern Italy has been the most affected by the virus. In Pisa, there have been some cases, but it has not been as bad as in northern Italy."