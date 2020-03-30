Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $ 400,000 to New York hospitals

JOHN NACION / startraksphoto.com
Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds they are stepping up once again for a major cause.
Two weeks after the Hollywood couple donated $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, the famous duo is giving back once again.
ME! The news can confirm that Blake and Ryan made a personal donation of $ 100,000 to each of the four most affected hospitals in New York, including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester.
We are told that the couple wants to continue to encourage people across the country to help their communities, local hospitals, and health workers during this time.
But wait, there's more! Shortly after Mint Mobile announced that it would provide all customers with free, unlimited high-speed data plug-ins until April 14, Ryan decided to personally inform them of the move. So how did he do it? He called Mint Mobile customers to inform them directly. Spoiler alert: the reactions on social networks are priceless.
Like many celebrities, Blake and Ryan have urged their social media followers to practice social distancing and stay home during the Coronavirus.
But your generous donations to important causes have already made a difference for many. After the couple donated to Feeding America, the organization expressed their gratitude online.
"Thank you Ryan and Blake for your incredible support. Your donation means a lot to us and to the millions of people we serve," wrote the volunteer program on social media. "And to everyone you inspire to give during these uncertain times, every dollar and every minute makes a difference."
Ryan-owned Aviation American Gin has also stepped up in recent weeks to make a difference.
Last week, the company announced that they were starting a tab by donating $ 15,000 to the United States Bartender's Guild and will add an additional 30% tip for each bottle delivered through May 1.
"Do your part in #FlattenTheCurve as we support those who serve us. #TipYourBartender," the company shared on Instagram.
