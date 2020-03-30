Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $ 400,000 to New York hospitals

Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds they are stepping up once again for a major cause.

Two weeks after the Hollywood couple donated $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, the famous duo is giving back once again.

ME! The news can confirm that Blake and Ryan made a personal donation of $ 100,000 to each of the four most affected hospitals in New York, including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester.

We are told that the couple wants to continue to encourage people across the country to help their communities, local hospitals, and health workers during this time.

But wait, there's more! Shortly after Mint Mobile announced that it would provide all customers with free, unlimited high-speed data plug-ins until April 14, Ryan decided to personally inform them of the move. So how did he do it? He called Mint Mobile customers to inform them directly. Spoiler alert: the reactions on social networks are priceless.