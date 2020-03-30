Beyonce's mom seems to be taking pills and getting drunk live!

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles did the unthinkable yesterday on Instagram Live, MTO News discovered. The 66-year-old grandmother seemed to be taking pills and getting drunk while on the social media platform.

Here's the link to the video where Tina takes the pills and gets drunk – LINK

In the video, Tina tells fans that she is bored at home, so she decides to get drunk and take "prescription drugs."

Later, Tina shows a video where she had apparently finished most of the liquor bottles, and supposedly had taken some prescription pills.

The video is circulating online and Tina Knowles is trending on Twitter this morning.

Tina is known for telling "cheesy jokes,quot; on Instagram, which is why many believe her drunken speech was just a joke.

But the typical & # 39; corny jokes & # 39; Tina's generally take a particular question and answer format (see the video at the top of the page). The video of Tina apparently drunk and drugged, is made using a different format.

