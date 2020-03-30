Beyonce's mom seems to be taking pills and getting drunk live!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles did the unthinkable yesterday on Instagram Live, MTO News discovered. The 66-year-old grandmother seemed to be taking pills and getting drunk while on the social media platform.

Here's the link to the video where Tina takes the pills and gets drunk – LINK

In the video, Tina tells fans that she is bored at home, so she decides to get drunk and take "prescription drugs."

Later, Tina shows a video where she had apparently finished most of the liquor bottles, and supposedly had taken some prescription pills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here