Beloved Ocean Pilgrim Institute ship slowly sinks in Dana Point harbor – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A beloved ship at The Ocean Institute at Dana Point sank early Sunday morning and began to sink in Dana Point Harbor.

The ship, Pilgrim, has been used by hundreds of thousands of students and visitors.

The Ocean Institute had raised money for maintenance, but considered that the ship is now beyond repair.

%MINIFYHTML7606b47277f7382a25214994c314028d11% %MINIFYHTML7606b47277f7382a25214994c314028d12%

"We are sad to say goodbye to this iconic ship that has been such an important part of the Ocean Institute programs and the children they served," they said.

With schools closed due to the coronavirus crisis and field visits to the boat coming to an end, The Ocean Institue "has received very difficult blows this month."

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning, The Ocean Institute provided an update on the ship that read: “We currently have a rescue crew on the ship. We take the diesel fuel out of the can and today what we hope to do is lift the can out of the water, get as much out of it and stabilize it as best we can.

Good Morning Ocean Institute Family🌊! Please see an update on the pilgrim. Thanks to everyone for your support. We have enjoyed hearing your stories of your time on the Pilgrim. To donate to general OI operations, visit https://t.co/I14l8QsTf7 pic.twitter.com/oEiQY2WwXx – Ocean Institute (@OceanInstitute) March 30, 2020

Pilgrim undergoes underwater and underwater inspections as part of The Ocean Institue's maintenance process. In 2016 Pilgrim was transported for surveys and repairs, and in October 2019, The Ocean Institue started a fund to support removal and repair scheduled for January 2020.

According to the institute, the withdrawal was postponed until June due to an overload at the shipyard, but it maintained certifications from the United States Coast Guard that allowed them to continue programs on the dock.

An inspection is planned to determine what caused the boat to capsize.

The Ocean Institute also created a donation page. on your website.