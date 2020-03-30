Bellator MMA cools anger in cage after coronavirus – Up News Info

Bellator President Scott Coker spent time during the coronavirus pandemic like many others, catching up on Netflix and catching up on "Tiger King."

"It's a crazy show," said Coker.

Coker would love for mixed martial arts fans to catch up on his cage fighting style in the promotion he runs through the Bellator app or his YouTube channel. But living fights, right now in this weather?

Bellator has postponed all fights to the Bellator 242 card on May 9 that features Ryan Bader defending the light heavyweight championship against Vadim Nemkov in San Jose, California. Even that event could be in jeopardy after President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines that recommend people stay home for another 30 days, until the end of April, to prevent the spread of the virus. Bellator's next big letter could be shortened.

"I feel like the right thing to do is wait," Coker said. "When the state of California says, 'You're ready to go,' when we get a call from (the California State Athletic Commission) saying you're ready, we'll go. I think we are waiting for the green light from the government. "

Coker had considered running his March 16 card with a Patricio "Pitbull,quot; main event – Pedro Carvalho Bellator 241 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut with no fans until he decided to postpone the card. It has not yet been reprogrammed.

"We are going to invent these fights," said Coker. "If we miss other fights while we wait, we will invent them."

With 241 in doubt, Bellator went ahead and paid all fighters, officers, judges, crew, and any essential personnel connected to the card.

"It was pretty expensive, well in the seven figures," said Coker. "Income that can offset, and that's what we're going to do. I think there will be an impact, even if we invent these events."

Bellator, owned by Viacom, also has a card slated for May 16 in London.

"I feel like there is a possibility that everything will be fine by the end of April," Coker said. "If not, we will have to delay the fights." That is a difficult decision. We will have to inform them in the next two weeks, here is our backup plan. "

The UFC has had a card from Brazil, and company president Dana White has insisted that the company will still hold its next pay-per-event event at an undetermined location on April 18. The main event fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was originally scheduled for the Brooklyn UFC and he hoped to move two events, scheduled for March 28 and April 11, to his UFC Apex training complex in Las Vegas, where they would have been held without fanatics. They were unable to leave as scheduled.

"It is not me to judge their business, but I just hope they are taking precautions and all the right steps because, for me, it has always been about the health and safety and well-being of athletes and staff," Coker said. "One of the decisions we made when we disconnected was," What if? "What if we continue and two or three of these fighters ended up with the coronavirus on our watch? It would become very real, very quickly."