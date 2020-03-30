Bella Hadid celebrities have the best reaction to her bikini photo

Bella Hadid He has the best friends.
On Sunday, the 23-year-old model brought the heat to Instagram with her latest bikini photo and received strong support from her famous friends. In the photo, a sun-drenched Bella can be seen lounging poolside while sunbathing in a white strappy bikini.
"Lucky to get vitamin D," captioned the post, which has more than 1 million likes. Among the tastes were Kacey Musgraves, who left the former Victoria's Secret angel a hilarious comment: "My quarantine body looks like this …". Erin foster He also chimed in, writing, "FINE, I'll start exercising while I'm in quarantine." Companion Model Sami Miro commented: "Sheesh,quot;.
Bella also received a sweet message from the designer. Marc Jacobs in the comments section. "Beauty Beauty!" he wrote. "Dive into everything!" Giving the selfie its stamp of approval, La La Anthony He left the star a row of heart-eyed emojis.
For the past few days, Bella has been practicing social distancing and urged her followers to do the same. Taking Instagram, he encouraged his fans to stay indoors with a hot spicy Send.
"My burrito and I tell you to stay inside!" she shared, along with a topless mirror selfie where she can be seen holding her food. "Not only for yourself but also literally for the whole world and all the people you love."
Bella continued: "It's crazy because all we have to do is work together to stop this virus and people still have trouble understanding that … don't be selfish."
We are sure that the star will stay entertained listening to her boyfriend Weekendnew album After hours. After releasing their long-awaited fourth studio album, fans were quick to point out that several songs referenced his and Bella's on-off relationship. In fact, some listeners pointed out that the laughter in the middle of the song "Snowchild,quot; sounds like Bella's.
