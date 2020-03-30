Bella Hadid celebrities have the best reaction to her bikini photo

Bella Hadid He has the best friends.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old model brought the heat to Instagram with her latest bikini photo and received strong support from her famous friends. In the photo, a sun-drenched Bella can be seen lounging poolside while sunbathing in a white strappy bikini.

"Lucky to get vitamin D," captioned the post, which has more than 1 million likes. Among the tastes were Kacey Musgraves, who left the former Victoria's Secret angel a hilarious comment: "My quarantine body looks like this …". Erin foster He also chimed in, writing, "FINE, I'll start exercising while I'm in quarantine." Companion Model Sami Miro commented: "Sheesh,quot;.

Bella also received a sweet message from the designer. Marc Jacobs in the comments section. "Beauty Beauty!" he wrote. "Dive into everything!" Giving the selfie its stamp of approval, La La Anthony He left the star a row of heart-eyed emojis.