Professional soccer has stopped worldwide, but not in Belarus.

Few measures have been put in place to curb the coronavirus in Belarus; instead, people are urged to drink vodka and go to saunas, reports Sky News & # 39; Conor Sephton.

The country, specifically its president, has ignored concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, illustrated on Sunday with the nation's soccer games continuing as normal.

Belarus has no plans to postpone matches or cancel the football season

As most countries apply strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, fans continued to crawl on the soccer fields as they would any other weekend.

Few social distancing measures appear to be in place, but viewers on some grounds had their temperatures checked before they were allowed to enter.

A small number of fans opted to wear face masks as they huddled together in crowded stands, but they were few and far between.

Belarusian football organizers have said they have no intention of postponing matches or canceling the season, and the country's leader has also shown he is eager for sports matches to continue.

President Alexander Lukashenko participated in an ice hockey game on Saturday, controversially declaring that sport "is the best antivirus remedy."

At the event, he told a journalist: "It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees."

When asked if there was anything stopping him from playing ice hockey, Mr. Lukashenko replied, "It is possible, but why? I don't understand. There is no virus here.

"Did you see any of them flying? I don't see them either. This is a refrigerator."

So far, 94 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Belarus, a former Soviet nation that is home to 9.5 million people.

Lukashenko, an avid ice hockey player who has been in power since 1994, has downplayed the need for social estrangement, and Belarus is one of the only countries that has taken few steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the president suggested that Belarusians should drink 50 ml of vodka a day to avoid the virus, but not at work, a piece of advice that completely disagrees with the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

He has also stated that regular trips to the sauna, working in the fields and eating breakfast on time are the best ways to stay healthy, ruling out stricter measures imposed in neighboring Russia and elsewhere such as "frenzy and psychosis."

Lukashenko has also promised that Belarus will continue to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, a day when World War II veterans parade through the streets. This despite data showing that older people are more susceptible to contracting coronaviruses in public spaces.

According to the Belarus Telegraph Agency, the president said: "We will not cancel anything. We will organize all the events we have planned … Let God protect us from the coronavirus."

In separate statements on Friday, Lukashenko said he "really liked,quot; Donald Trump's statements calling for American companies to reopen and for Americans to return to work.

"There were many people who urged me to close borders, companies and start a quarantine across the country. Back then I made a decision of principle: we will implement a quarantine only when it is really necessary," he added.