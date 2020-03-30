Bay Area residents inspire; Recommendations for pregnant women; New cases, deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good news: neighbor helping neighbor

The echoes of the "Don't stop Believin,quot; trip through the streets of Martínez greeting essential workers

MARTINEZ – Bay Area rock icons Journey's protest cry "Don't stop believing,quot; echoed through the streets of Martinez on Sunday night as a salute to all the essential workers doing their much-needed jobs during the outbreak current coronavirus. Lisa Mills is a local resident and nurse – she knows the value of motivation and support in these difficult times. read more

Homebound San Francisco Bernal Heights Kids Community Newspaper Launch

SAN FRANCISCO – With San Francisco public schools closed until May 1, many children and teens have had to adjust to taking classes at home, seeing friends remotely, and spending a lot of time with family. But with time outdoors drastically reduced, many have also been plagued by boredom episodes. When you have turned in the homework online and finished playing virtual games with your friends, what remains to be done? read more

East Bay Grocer Live Streams Shop tours to show what's in stock, buy Stem Panic

PLEASANT HILL: An East Bay grocery store owner who tried to allay the fears behind panic shopping has become a local celebrity after making virtual store visits of what's available via streaming. Live from Facebook. Jason Olson owns the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Pleasant Hill, which, like many other stores during the coronavirus pandemic, has seen its share of panic shopping. read more

San Francisco supervisors and educators encourage nightly applause for front-line workers

SAN FRANCISCO – The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) and a city supervisor are asking residents to show strong support for all workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic with an evening applause for the city. The movement, titled #GetLoudForOurHeroes on social media, will begin Monday at 7 p.m. Appropriate locations include residents' porches, balconies, roofs, terraces, front yards, and windows. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Health recommendations

CDC recommends separating pregnant women with COVID-19 from newborns for up to a week

SAN JOSE – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that expectant mothers with confirmed or potential COVID-19 consider separating from their newborn after birth for up to a week. Elaina Wickman, who is 16 weeks pregnant with her second child, said being pregnant during the pandemic has been stressful, and now the thought of having to part with her baby is an additional concern. read more

Instacart Buyers Strike

Instacart buyers plan nationwide strike on Monday over concerns over coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Instacart buyers say they have been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, as many are shopping almost every day, but the associated health risks have also gotten bigger than ever. "Any buyer who goes out needs to know that yes, they are risking their health and they should be paid and properly received the things they need to do it," Instacart buyer Sarah Polito said. read more

Coronavirus surge

Fauci predicts that 100,000 could die across the country; Surge hits California ICU units

SAN FRANCISCO – A day after Governor Gavin Newsom revealed an increase in patients requiring ICU care in California, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that 100,000 to 200,000 could die from the coronavirus across the country. Speaking about CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that between 100,000 and 200,000 could die during the next surge as people were urged on in New York's epicenter. and its surroundings. limit your journey to contain the spread of the virus. read more

The number of deaths from coronavirus in San Francisco grows to 5; 32 new cases reported

SAN FRANCISCO – Health officials reported San Francisco's fifth death during the current coronavirus outbreak on Sunday with 32 new cases of the virus detected among the recently tested. Officials did not report any details related to the latest victim of the disease from the city or county: the age, sex of the person or people who may have acquired the disease were not disclosed. read more

Santa Cruz Health Officials Announce County's First Coronavirus Death

SANTA CRUZ – Santa Cruz health officials announced the county's first death from the current coronavirus outbreak, a man in his 70s. The victim, who died Saturday, had an underlying health condition and was hospitalized on March 19 with symptoms including fever and difficulty breathing. A test confirmed that it was positive for COVID-19. read more

Napa County Announces 4 New COVID-19 Cases, Totaling 14

NAPA – Napa County health officials confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, bringing the total number to 12. All patients are currently in the city of Napa. One of the infected patients contracted the virus from travel-related exposure from another country, a county official said. The second person was exposed to a previously confirmed case of coronavirus. The other two cases are in the same home. read more

2nd patient in SF Laguna Honda Positive tests for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – A second patient at Laguna Honda Hospital has tested positive for a new coronavirus, city officials said in an announcement Sunday morning. The confirmed case count is now seven staff members and two patients and all are in good condition. Five staff members provide patient care and two do not, authorities said. "Contact investigations are ongoing, including tests, and the units have been quarantined," the Department of Public Health said, adding that an investigation into possible contacts of the confirmed cases is underway. read more

More local Coronavrus headlines

Sonoma County couple recounts their coronavirus quarantine at Travis AFB

SAN FRANCISCO – More than a month after the passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship embarked on their fateful journey, hundreds of them finally returned home. KPIX spoke to Terry and Sheryl Hopkins, a Sonoma County couple who have just been released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. read more

Saturday visits increase vehicle access to all state parks

SAN FRANCISCO – Citing a wave of visitors in the past 24 hours, state officials announced Sunday that they would close vehicle access to all 280 California state parks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, authorities said there was another weekend race to the parks "that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social / physical distancing practices." They reminded state residents that: “Every person has a role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Protecting individuals, families, and communities comes down to common sense. " read more

Mountain View City Council Approves Additional COVID-19 Relief, Suspends Evictions

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Ten days after approving a $ 500,000 rental relief package, the The Mountain View City Council approved another $ 800,000 aid package on Friday night to help local small businesses, local homeless people and people with unstable living situations, in addition to suspending evictions until the end of May. These relief efforts, known as TogetherMV, will be combined with a local donation portal that will launch early next week to help the companies and individuals mentioned above, as well as Local seniors and residents struggling with trash or water bills. read more

Get close to the top: Coronavirus blocks worldwide cause San José video conferencing providers to skyrocket

SAN JOSE – When you think about a social network, you probably imagine news, birthday reminders and photos of babies. But the social network of the moment, which currently receives more app downloads than Snapchat or TikTok, looks a little different: it is a video conferencing service called Zoom, where many people's social and work lives are now taking place. As the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people around the world to stay at home, the 9-year-old platform has become the reference service not only for virtual meetings and classroom lessons, but also for happy hours, costume parties, church services, lunches, book clubs, and romantic dates. read more

COVID-19 treatment center in Asilomar being dismantled

PACIFIC GROVE – The COVID-19 treatment center established in Asilomar is ending operations starting Sunday, according to the city of Pacific Grove. An email from the city on Sunday writes that CalOES notified them that the care site is "currently in the process of demobilization and the CalOES operation has concluded," reported a story posted on the website of the Up News Info-affiliated station KION. read more

Santa Clara County Prepares Homeless Trailers for Self-Isolation

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County is cleaning and preparing 15 trailers, the first of dozens, to isolate and quarantine homeless people who tested positive or believed to be infected with the coronavirus. "It is really important that if you believe that you have the virus, or if you have the virus, you separate yourself from others. That you are isolating yourself. It is very difficult to isolate yourself and become ill if you live on the street," said Cindy Chávez, President of the Santa Clara County Board. read more