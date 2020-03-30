Bay Area College Soccer Coaches Collaborate on PSA COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – Spring is in the air, but that doesn't mean local college soccer teams are close to the field. Instead of guiding their respective teams through spring practice; Stanford coach David Shaw, Cal coach Justin Wilcox and Brent Brennan of San Jose state teamed up in a COVID-19 public service announcement.

The video with messages from the three coaches was produced by San José state communications personnel.

We are all in this together! If we do it right, it can go back to what it loves so that we can go back to what we love, which is college football. %MINIFYHTMLe3ddedfafcfa751977a4f4c76edac81b13% %MINIFYHTMLe3ddedfafcfa751977a4f4c76edac81b14% Stay positive. Staying healthy. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/cYzgxByVCq – Coach Brennan (@CoachBrennan) March 30, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe3ddedfafcfa751977a4f4c76edac81b15% %MINIFYHTMLe3ddedfafcfa751977a4f4c76edac81b16%

Remember, it's not just older generations that need to worry, "Shaw said. "Any one of us can get this virus and pass it on to others."

Each coach had the same message: "Wash your hands."

"This is something we have to do well," said Brennan. "If we do it right, you can go back to what you love so we can go back to what we love, which is college football."

"Stay positive and be careful," Wilcox said.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost all sports except soccer. The college football season will begin on August 29 with the opening of the training ground approximately a month earlier.

The Spartans were 5-7 in 2019 with Coach Brennan, their best record in four years.

Cal had his best season with Wilcox and won the Red Box Bowl.

Shaw's Cardinal was 4-8 in 2019, the first under-500 season since he became the head coach at Stanford in 2011.