Backstreet Boys recruits Kevin Richardson's children for Elton John's coronavirus relief concert

The group, whose & # 39; DNA World Tour & # 39; was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, performs & # 39; I Want It That Way & # 39; from their homes as part of Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert.

the alley boys They were accompanied by their children for a presentation of "I Want It That Way" during Elton JohnCoronavirus relief concert on Sunday night, March 29.

Earlier this month, the group postponed their "DNA World Tour" in the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic, and broadcasting from their homes as part of the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America program, the singers joined her children as she realized her iconic success.

Kevin Richardson, 48, played percussion when his sons Maxwell, 5, and Mason, 11, played a guitar and drums, while Nick Carter, 40, was holding her adorable three-year-old son Odin as she sang and danced by his pool.

His bandmates Brian LittrellFour. Five A.J. McLean, 42 and Howie Dorough, 46, also made an appearance.

Littrell kicked off the performance by praising the "front-line responders who are putting themselves in danger to protect their fellow citizens."

The benefit, presented by Elton, replaced the postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards on Fox, and also featured performances by Mariah Carey, Billie eilish, Alicia Keys, Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello.

Proceeds from the star-studded event will go to non-profit organizations Feeding America and the First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation.

A new date for the iHeartRadio Music Awards has yet to be announced.