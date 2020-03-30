Austria to make basic face masks mandatory in supermarkets | News

%MINIFYHTMLc98e5d60adefebd033f131b4b1d5457411% %MINIFYHTMLc98e5d60adefebd033f131b4b1d5457412%

Austria will require shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Monday.

Austria has closed schools, restaurants, bars, theaters and other venues, including nonessential shops. People have been told to stay home and work from there if possible.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc98e5d60adefebd033f131b4b1d5457413% %MINIFYHTMLc98e5d60adefebd033f131b4b1d5457414%

The country has reported 108 deaths and more than 9,000 cases, fewer than its neighbors Italy and Switzerland and within the capacity of its health system so far, but Kurz said at a press conference that his intensive care capacity could be exceeded in the middle of April.

%MINIFYHTMLc98e5d60adefebd033f131b4b1d5457415% %MINIFYHTMLc98e5d60adefebd033f131b4b1d5457416%

"Many cannot imagine what lies ahead in a matter of weeks, but the truth is that this is calm before the storm. And to say how horrible that storm can be, you can look at our neighbor Italy," said Kurz, referring to hospitals. unable to cope with the number of sick people and hundreds of deaths every day.

The infection rate is still "too high," Kurz said, adding that medical-grade masks would be distributed this week, likely starting Wednesday.

Inside Story: Are all coronavirus cases being reported? (24:27)

"From now on, these masks are delivered in front of supermarkets (and) it will be mandatory to use them in supermarkets," Kurz said, adding that the medium-term goal was for people to wear them more in public. in general too.

While the masks would not protect users from infection, they would prevent users from sneezing or coughing up others and potentially infecting them, he added.

The World Health Organization, however, has been skeptical of such measures.

"There is no specific evidence to suggest that the use of masks by the mass population has any particular benefit," Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's chief emergency expert, said at a news conference later Monday, while adding that he was not aware of the situation in Austria. measure specifically.

"In fact, there is some evidence to suggest otherwise: in the misuse or (not) of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly or taking it off and all other risks that are otherwise associated with that," Ryan said.

Austria is also conducting tests on a representative sample of 2,000 people to gain a clearer understanding of the amount of population that has been exposed to the virus, Kurz said, adding that Austria was one of the first countries to Europe to do it The results will be available at the end of the week.