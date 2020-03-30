At home with Sky F1: Natalie Pinkham's favorite moments

%MINIFYHTMLfca9e2359f4fef713b7cbc75304f444d11% %MINIFYHTMLfca9e2359f4fef713b7cbc75304f444d12%

Episode 1: Natalie's top four Sky Sports F1 moments so far; Check back every day for the next installments from the rest of the Sky F1 team!





In the first episode of our new series, Natalie Pinkham selects her favorite features from the first eight years of F1 on Sky Sports

Introducing a new series to help fill the racing void … At home with Sky F1!

Over the next few weeks, our team of experts, presenters, and reporters will invite you into their homes to introduce their four favorite features from the first eight years of Sky Sports F1.

By retelling the stories that made those shots memorable, and lifting the lid on some of the unknown stories behind how the pieces came together, our team will dig deep into our archives to bring you pieces with some of the biggest names in the past. and the present of F1.

First is Natalie Pinkham's turn to select her favorite Sky F1 moments, with her particularly action-packed quartet of selections …

To watch for free in the UK and Ireland, hit play in the video above to watch Episode 1!

Ice Racing with Ice Man

Natalie: "Ice Racing. Kimi Raikkonen. In Russia. If those six words don't prompt you to see this, I don't know what will."

The Beach Tennis Open with the 2013 rookies

Natalie: "I loved this show because it was the first time they were out together. It was a very windy beach in Melbourne and we asked them to play tennis on the beach …"

Jet skis with Hamilton and Rosberg

Natalie: "This was when they were still best friends, but there was a lot of competition and a lot of fun. You could see the energetic side of both in this role."

How to do the Monaco GP: the sumptuous and the shoe rope

"Natalie: This is probably my favorite of all. It features the best race ever, the Monaco GP. This feature shows me and Ted enjoying the Monaco GP at completely different ends of the spectrum in terms of cost."

"It just goes to show that if you want to go to Monaco, and it should be on everyone's wish list, you can do it regardless of your budget."

