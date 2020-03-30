Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review: AMD has rewritten the rules

%MINIFYHTML516707ddef9a6070ef496c8db9510e1611% %MINIFYHTML516707ddef9a6070ef496c8db9510e1612%

In its early years, gaming laptops were meant to be desktop replacements. The first Razer Blade, released in 2011, weighed nearly seven pounds; The 2012 Blade was 6.6. Battery life was a laughing matter. (The Zephyrus 2017 was just over two hours old.) Gaming laptops were bulky and eye-catching. They were designed to play on a budget, not to play on the go.

But the age of the ultraportable is here. Now there is a 2.01 pound laptop with six cores, there is a 3.3 pound laptop with a discrete GPU, and a 5 pound laptop is considered heavy. Every year, we look forward to lighter laptops that can do more, and as productivity laptops move in that direction, so do gaming machines.

That is where the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS comes in. For the past decade, the main argument for a Ryzen chip over an Intel chip has focused on price rather than performance. But AMD has released a CPU that could, for the first time in recent memory, compete with Intel's high-end model. The 3500 4900HS, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and 3.0 GHz clock speeds that can go up to 4.4 GHz, goes head-to-head with the Intel Core i9-9880H; It is intended to boost productivity and desktop gaming on portable laptops.

Verge score 8.5 from 10 Good material Demanding games are playable

Elegant retro atmosphere

Comfortable touchpad and keyboard

Strong battery life for productivity Bad things Without webcam

16: 9 aspect ratio is cumbersome for productivity

CPU heats up

We're seeing the 4900HS for the first time in its quintessential use case: the $ 1,449 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Somehow, Asus put a 4900HS and an Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q in a 14-inch laptop that weighs just over 3.5 pounds. It also has 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 120Hz display. It's unusual to see such powerful hardware in such a small chassis – the G14 is the smallest Zephyrus gaming laptop AMD has ever made, and it's also one of the few 14-inch laptops that combines an H-series processor with a GPU. discreet.

(You can get the same model with a Ryzen 7 4800HS, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the less powerful GTX 1660 TI Max-Q for $ 1,299, or drop to 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1650, and a 60 Hz for $ 1,049.)

I'm happy to say that the G14 complies. The laptop is great for productivity, and it's a lot of fun to use. The 4900HS and 2060 Max-Q duo can handle demanding games like Red Dead Redemption II Y Shadow of the Tomb Raider. As with any gaming platform, you will make some compensation for that performance. But in the grand scheme of things, the sacrifices the G14 asks for are small.

The G14 is a lot of fun to use

I'll start by talking about the gaming experience, as that's probably what matters most to you if you click on this review. Don't be afraid: it's okay. It's as good as you might expect from an H-series processor, a Max-Q 2060, and a 120Hz display.

CS: GO It averaged 216 fps at maximum settings, with a minimum of 49. The movement was smooth and I could see individual dust particles and sparks flying from various things I shot. The most graphically intensive Shadow of the Tomb Raider It was also playable at the highest settings (with ray tracing turned off), averaging around 74 fps with a minimum of 58. The play was also quite smooth, and the scenery, from bright cities to dark jungles, was looked great.

In the final test, Red Dead Redemption II Accelerated to Ultra (with fast multi-sample anti-aliasing turned off), the G14 provided more than a console-like experience, achieving an average of 31 fps and a minimum of 14. The rows of shops and trees were a little blurred when I galloped past. they on horseback, and there were a few stutters in gusts of dust and snow. But the game was functional. However, most people will have a better time in high settings, where the G14 was around 50 fps.

In & # 39;Red Dead Redemption II, "The G14 provided a console-like experience

I suspect the cooling is slowing the G14 down a bit. The 4900HS got very hot under demanding titles; reached 98 degrees Celsius during my 80 minute session of Dead red, and 97 during my hour-long session Tomb Raider. That's not unexpected from a 14-inch laptop with AAA titles, but a laptop with the same hardware but better cooling would probably see better results.

Now for all other things.

Asus has refined its retro aesthetic very well. If there were laptops in Battlestar Galactica, they would look like the G14. A dot matrix covers half of the cap – it can function as an LED display that can display GIFS, time, and other clear effects, but that model won't be available for a few more weeks. On the model without LEDs, they are still a cool design.

Like many thinner laptops, the G14's screen folds underneath the platform when you open it, lifting the keyboard slightly off the ground. This, in theory, helps with cooling by allowing air to circulate better, and it also hides a portion of the screen's huge bottom bezel. Some people find this type of hinge uncomfortable on their turns, but I had no problem with this one, which is blunt and rounded.

Port selection is useful

Port selection is useful: two USB-C, two USB-A, one HDMI, and one 3.5mm audio jack. The G14 can be charged via USB-C, but there is also a connector for the Asus 180W adapter if you don't want to take a port. There's no Thunderbolt 3, unsurprisingly, since that's Intel's proprietary standard. This is an unfortunate drawback to using an AMD system at the moment, though the G14's HDMI and DisplayPort capabilities offer you other options for connecting to peripherals.

This probably won't surprise you if you've previously had a smaller gaming laptop, but if you plan to use the G14 for navigation and productivity, the biggest trade-off you're making is the quality of the display. The laptop has a 1920 x 1080 screen with a 16: 9 aspect ratio, which is normal for smaller gaming machines. You're not likely to see many 14-inch, 120Hz panels with higher resolution, and a 4K panel would be a great question for the 2060 Max-Q.

That means the G14's display is great for gaming, and not bad for watching videos, either. It is matte and recoils almost without glare. Dark scenes from Altered carbon It looked great, even in bright rooms. Some lighter shades (like a wedding dress and Joel Kinnaman's skin) had a greenish hue, but it doesn't show if you're not looking for it. (The screen covers 100 percent of the SRGB spectrum and 75.35 percent of Adobe RGB.) I saw a lot more brightness outdoors, but it can be used there in a hurry.

The G14's display is great for gaming, and not bad for watching videos

The downside is that if you plan to do a lot of browsing or productivity work, you'll be more limited than on a 3: 2 screen like the one on Huawei's MateBook 13. I had to get away from 70 to 80 percent to comfortably work two windows next to each other.

The second downside is the fans. The G14 does an impressive job of staying cool, given the power of the hardware it packs in a 3.5-pound chassis. If you are using this machine in its default fan settings for multitasking, you will probably hear a constant groan. It is loud enough for the neighbors in your office to hear. I got used to this pretty quickly, but it's a fact worth noting if you're picky about fan noise.

You can also switch to the Asus "Silent,quot; profile, making fans inaudible. I was worried that silencing fans might cause the 4900HS to fry on its own, but navigating this profile was still very doable. You won't want to use this mode for intensive gaming, of course, but even while running multiple Chrome tabs and a host of other programs, including Slack, Spotify, and a couple of benchmarks, the G14 was downright cold in my lap, and the CPU did not pass 35 degrees centigrade.

Speaking of touchpad and keyboard, they are both great. The Windows Precision Trackpad is a good size and very easy to press. The keys are clicks with a decent ride, without being loud enough to annoy office mates. The platform is robust, with very little flex. The labels retain Asus' sci-fi font that appears to belong to a Johnny Rockets restaurant; You can have your own opinion on that design choice. I also like that the G14 has a separate panel containing the volume controls and a key that mutes or activates the microphone, as well as a slightly less useful button that opens the Asus control panel.

I never thought I'd say this about a gaming laptop, but the battery life is pretty cool, too. During my normal work day of switching between a dozen Chrome tabs, running Slack, and occasionally streaming Netflix or Spotify with 50 percent brightness and a balanced battery profile, I got around 8 hours and 50 minutes of juice. That means the G14 can get through a day's work on battery power and can also handle a long bus or plane ride. The device took 41 minutes to charge up to 60 percent on the Asus plug and 53 minutes to do the same via USB-C.

Of course, don't expect to play a lot on the battery. Dead red at high settings they ran between 18 and 20 fps when the G14 was not plugged in, dropping low teens by about 40 percent, and low single digits by 10 percent. I have an hour and 38 minutes of play on a charge.

At the end of the day, the Zephyrus G14 can handle the multitasking you need. The keyboard, touchpad, and battery life are all excellent. If you don't mind a low-resolution screen and fans you can hear, you'll be happy with the G14 as your primary device. (However, if that's a deciding factor for you, you'll need something else to navigate and work.)

But mainly, Asus and AMD have successfully warned Intel. Last year's Core i7-powered Blade Stealth 13 was the first 13-inch machine to come with a GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. The most demanding game he could manage was what Engadget called "a stutter Destiny 2 experience. "Still, many players hailed it as a win for being a 3.24-pound laptop that could run that title.

The Ryzen-powered G14 weighs slightly more than the Stealth GTX and performs better. I don't see any reason to buy the Stealth GTX or any more expensive ultraportable game when this laptop exists. AMD has rewritten the rules of what a gaming laptop can be.