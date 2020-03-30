As COVID-19 expands, Massachusetts hospitals see a decrease in other visits to the emergency room

%MINIFYHTML903502274d5e4348f336a7e5647685a711% %MINIFYHTML903502274d5e4348f336a7e5647685a712%

As the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increases, some local hospitals have experienced a decrease in visits for other diseases.

At Massachusetts General Hospital, doctors have seen a decrease in "non-acute visits,quot; to the Emergency Department, according to Dr. Ali Raja, executive vice president of the Department of Emergency Medicine at MGH.

"Patients with mild abdominal pain or an ankle sprain are not coming, … many patients with less serious illnesses are just not going to the emergency department right now," Raja told Boston.com in an email Monday.

In Worcester, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Michael Hirsh, said MassLive that the city has experienced an approximate 25 percent drop in patients seeking treatment for diseases such as heart disease and appendicitis.

Both Raja and Hirsh believe the change is due to public concerns about contracting coronavirus at a healthcare facility.

The state Department of Public Health has registered 5,752 cases so far, of which 453 required hospitalization and another 3,696 are under investigation. As of Monday afternoon, 56 people had died from COVID-19 complications in the community.

In addition to emergency room affairs, some hospital visits and procedures have reduced their volume because they are temporarily not allowed. Under an executive order dated March 15, DPH Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel banned all non-essential elective medical procedures until Governor Charlie Baker lifts the coronavirus state of emergency.

But for potential emergency room patients, experts say there could be ramifications for patients who postpone medical treatment.

"In the coming months, we can see the after effect of this, with late presentations of serious illness," said Raja. "Or, we can see that telemedicine is really effective in preventing people from having to go to the emergency department, and it could be the new model of urgent and emergency care."

Experts say that COVID-19 should not prevent patients from going to the hospital.

"If you think you have a medical emergency, you should go to the emergency department," said Raja. "With the community spread of COVID-19 and proper precautions in hospitals, there is no greater chance of getting it here than elsewhere, and I would hate for patients not to receive emergency treatment for fear of going to the emergency department. "

For those seeking hospital treatment, Raja also has an application.

“If you come to an emergency department and we can discharge you, consider calling or stopping by the blood donation center when you leave; We all lack blood, and if you have room for you, today is a great day to donate, ”he said.

The American Red Cross also said that eligible blood and platelet donors are needed as the number of blood donations has decreased in recent weeks.

“Since schools, universities, and many workplaces are now closed due to the coronavirus, there are fewer opportunities to donate blood, so we are working around the clock to add more opportunities, so that everyone who wants to donate blood can do it then, "said Holly Grant, regional CEO of the Massachusetts American Red Cross, on Saturday.