Artist of the week: Niall Horan

The One Direction member recently released his second studio album titled & # 39; Heartbreak Weather & # 39 ;, which opened at n. # 4 on the Billboard 200 and received positive reviews.

Since then Only one direction Had an indefinite hiatus, the boys continued to demonstrate their talent through their solo release. Among them is Niall Horan, whose debut single "This Town" was attractive to fans of the group as well as others thanks to his voice and beautiful chorus. But that wasn't the only song that helped him shine, as he recently released his second studio album "Heartbreak Weather".

Arriving in stores on March 13, the album received generally positive reviews from music critics and performed well on the music charts. It opened at n. # 4 on Billboard 200 and launched on the Irish album chart and UK album chart. Meanwhile, her lead single "Nice to Meet Ya" peaked at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart and earned silver certification in the country.

Described as a perfect mix of alternative rock and pop, Niall said of the song in an interview: "I went out one night and looked at this girl. We talked, and she was with a group of her peers and I was with a group of my peers It seemed like every time I turned around, as the lyrics say, she just disappeared, but then, over the course of the same night, in different bars around that same area, we bumped into each other. "

In support of the album, the British heartthrob will embark on a tour called "Nice to Meet Ya Tour" this year. Its North American leg is slated to open April 20 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and end May 20 at the SAP Center in San Jose. He will resume the tour in Australia in September and will conclude in Mexico in December. Lewis Capaldi, Fletcher Y Maisie Peters they are ready to open the tour.