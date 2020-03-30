Arrest warrant issued for Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who prayed for President Trump for ignoring the closure of the coronavirus and withholding full religious service

%MINIFYHTML13b85860279eaebca3513e175e6dc6df11% %MINIFYHTML13b85860279eaebca3513e175e6dc6df12%

An arrest warrant was issued for Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of Tampa, Florida. Howard-Browne, who prayed for President Donald Trump alongside Trump's spiritual leader, Paula White (who led the Church without Tampa Walls) after he defied the guidelines of social estrangement and held religious services with hundreds of packed people like sardines. Howard-Browne leads the Church of The River of Tampa Bay which has many online followers. The church has 4,000 members and, although they broadcast their services live on their official YouTube channel, they continued to celebrate the service with children and even babies who attended. Two services were held on Sunday and it is estimated that between 400 and 500 people attended the first service.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and State Attorney Andrew Warren held a joint press conference where they addressed the issue, explained the charges facing Howard-Browne, and made it clear that the county is not against the faith, but against the violation of the order. That had been enacted to keep the community safe.

According to the press release, meetings of more than 10 have been banned. Sheriff Chronister also said multiple attempts to get Pastor Howard-Browne to follow the order and move to the Internet were unsuccessful.

You can see a Facebook post that Rodney Howard-Browne shared since 2017, when he and other spiritual leaders prayed for President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Yesterday was very surreal for @ahowardbrowne & I. 30 years ago we came from South Africa to America as missionaries … Posted by Rodney and Adonica Howard-Browne on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

In addition to defiantly celebrating church services, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne has been using his social media platforms to challenge government authorities and has defended various conspiracy theories on his Twitter account.

Rodney Howard-Browne does not seem to believe that the coronavirus pandemic is as severe as scientific experts say.

You can watch the press conference that was held live on Monday morning on the following video player.

What do you think of the controversy? Do you think Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne should be arrested or do you think it is a First Amendment matter?

Does a church have the right to worship in the face of a global pandemic? Does the state or government have the authority to prevent people from worshiping God the way they choose? Stay tuned for more information on this unfolding story. At this point, President Donald Trump has not responded to the controversy.



