Arlington, Keller Close All City Playgrounds Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Two North Texas cities, Arlington and Keller, have closed all of the park's playgrounds and training stations beginning March 30, as an added security measure to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arlington residents can still participate in outdoor activities at local parks and on the bike and hiking trail system.

However, they must meet the six-foot social distancing requirements, according to the executive order Stay Home, Tarlington County Arlington Work Safe and Work Safe of March 24, 2020.

%MINIFYHTML60ec14b7e8cd3ad544c11e1bd0325eed13% %MINIFYHTML60ec14b7e8cd3ad544c11e1bd0325eed14%

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson closed all city parks on March 17.

%MINIFYHTML60ec14b7e8cd3ad544c11e1bd0325eed15% %MINIFYHTML60ec14b7e8cd3ad544c11e1bd0325eed16%

In a tweet, Johnson said the closings are to help "slow the spread,quot; of the potentially deadly virus.

However, the outdoor space and trails will remain available for public use, just like in Arlington and Keller.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources