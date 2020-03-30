Ariana Grande shows her natural hair in a Selfie that draws attention

Hair for that!

Ariana Grande he is saying "thanks, along,quot; to his signature ponytail.

On Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old pop star turned to social media to show off her natural curls, which looked healthy, voluminous, and bouncy.

"Load up," she captioned her selfie, turning her head.

Her natural hair wasn't the only beauty change that debuted on Twitter and the & # 39; Gram.

In her photo, Ariana also sported a more minimal and fresh makeup look. It seemed like he was just enhancing his eyes with a layer of mascara on his upper lashes and drawing a simple cat's eye on his upper eyelid with a bit of liner on his lower lash line.

Also, it appeared to have little or no foundation and had a slightly pinkish hue to the lips.

Overall, her vivid curls and minimal makeup caught the attention of her fans. She was inundated with positive comments about her epic transformation, both on Twitter and Instagram.