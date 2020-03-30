Ariana Grande shows her natural hair in a Selfie that draws attention

Hair for that!
Ariana Grande he is saying "thanks, along,quot; to his signature ponytail.
On Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old pop star turned to social media to show off her natural curls, which looked healthy, voluminous, and bouncy.
"Load up," she captioned her selfie, turning her head.
Her natural hair wasn't the only beauty change that debuted on Twitter and the & # 39; Gram.
In her photo, Ariana also sported a more minimal and fresh makeup look. It seemed like he was just enhancing his eyes with a layer of mascara on his upper lashes and drawing a simple cat's eye on his upper eyelid with a bit of liner on his lower lash line.
Also, it appeared to have little or no foundation and had a slightly pinkish hue to the lips.
Overall, her vivid curls and minimal makeup caught the attention of her fans. She was inundated with positive comments about her epic transformation, both on Twitter and Instagram.
If anything, his Arianators asked him to ditch his ponytail because they love his natural curls so much more.
"GIRL I …" commented a fan with an amazing emoji. "Keep your hair this way, please."
Another replied, "Oh, how I have missed your natural hair … it is growing."
Alfredo flowers, with whom Ariana frequently works, also expressed her love for her natural hair. "My favorite look," he shared. "forever."
The dynamic duo Chloe x Halle, also commented on the selfie of the pop star with a lot of emojis at heart. "so beautiful," they wrote.
Even Ariana's mother praised the new look.
"Your natural hair / curls are a world unto itself …" Joan Grande he said on Twitter. "You are a magnificent beauty inside and out / made-up or natural … I love you …"
Of course, this is not the first time that the Thanks U, Next the singer has tossed her natural hair.
However, these rare moments are due to the fact that her curls were completely damaged for a long time, especially when she starred in the teen show. Sam and cat. Because of that, her high ponytail became her thing.
"Because people bother me so much about my hair, I thought I'd take the time to explain the situation to everyone," Grande explained in a Facebook post in 2014. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every two weeks during the first 4 years playing Cat … how would it be, that completely destroyed my hair. "
"I wear it in a ponytail because my real hair is so broken it looks absolutely ratcheting and absurd when I drop it," he continued. "As annoying as it is for all of you to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it's all that works for now (And I'm comfortable for the first time in years) …"
She added: "And trust me, it's even harder for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and have to wear more fake hair than all the drag queen on earth put together. So please give me a I rest on my hair (or just don't look at me hahaha). IT'S ONLY HAIR AFTER ALL. There are much more important things. I love you all very much. "
