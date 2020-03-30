Ariana Grande Showers & # 39; Literal Angel & # 39; Lady GaGa with praises on the 34th birthday

%MINIFYHTML1aed780c7c2c1487941a9832dfb73bcd11% %MINIFYHTML1aed780c7c2c1487941a9832dfb73bcd12%

Writing a sweet birthday message for the hit maker & # 39; Poker Face & # 39 ;, the lead singer of & # 39; No Tears Left to Cry & # 39; He credits the older artist for making her heart feel 'so full, happy, and understood.'

Ariana Grande sprouted Lady Gaga in a sweet publication celebrating her 34th birthday.

The "No Tears Left To Cry" star took to Instagram to write a sweet message to the hit creator of "Poker Face" on Saturday (March 28), sharing a snapshot of the two along with a short note.

"Happy birthday to a literal angel who has changed my life in many ways! I'll tell you more about that later, but … you make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga," Ariana wrote in her post. . "I wish you all the joy in the world today and every day! Have some pasta."

The "Bad Romance" star also received a birthday message from her friend and collaborator. Tony Bennett, 93, with whom he released the joint album "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014.

"Ma'am, happy birthday. Have a beautiful day," said Bennett in his sweet clip.

The celebrations come after GaGa announced earlier this week (begins March 23) that he was delaying the release of his next album "Chromatica", with the single "Stupid Love", as "it doesn't seem right to me to release this album. " with everything that is happening "in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.