Apple TV + Releases UK Series Trailer Featuring Rafe Spall – Deadline

Here's a sneak peek at Apple's first UK TV + comedy series Annoying, starring Rafe Spall, Esther Smith and Imelda Staunton.

The launch, scheduled for May 1, is written by Andy Wolton and directed by Jim O’Hanlon (Catastrophe)

The series follows Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) in their attempted adoption after discovering that they cannot have children naturally. The show showcases their challenges, dysfunctional friends, insane family and chaotic lives, and their interactions with the adoption panel.