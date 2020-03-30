Apple plans to launch new cheaper HomePods, iMac and iPads in 2020 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML8c382a753c2f80a34f26b1b4cd0c2cc011% %MINIFYHTML8c382a753c2f80a34f26b1b4cd0c2cc012%

The coronavirus has made it difficult for Apple to work on new products.

Apple plans this year to launch a new, cheaper HomePod and iPads.

Other products on the way for a 2020 version include a new MacBook Pro, a new Apple Watch, and a new Apple TV.

Although the vast majority of Apple employees now work from home due to California home stay guidelines, the company is still diligently working on new products. In short, Apple's ability to innovate and work on new products may be somewhat stunted, but it has not been fully suppressed. According to a report by BloombergSome of Apple's hardware engineers have received special permission to work on Apple's spacecraft campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, Apple is said to be working on a host of new devices, including the next-generation versions of the HomePod and Apple TV. Other products that Apple may launch sometime this year include new iterations of the Apple Watch and iMac, along with a new MacBook Pro and budget iPads.

What is particularly interesting is that the blocking of the coronavirus has led Apple to slightly ease some of its notoriously stringent restrictions surrounding product development:

%MINIFYHTML8c382a753c2f80a34f26b1b4cd0c2cc015% %MINIFYHTML8c382a753c2f80a34f26b1b4cd0c2cc016% In early March, in contrast to its normal practices, Apple began allowing engineers to take the first versions of future devices home to continue working during the lockdown period. Previously, the company allowed select employees to bring near-complete devices, such as iPhones, home for testing in the real world. … As part of the work-from-home order, Apple has decided which employees can bring future versions of software home, including the next version of iOS, the platform that runs the iPhone and iPad. As with hardware, employees working on unreleased software, such as the upcoming iOS 14, require approval from the highest levels of the organization, the people said.

Regardless of the type of adjustments Apple makes, there is no way to avoid the fact that product development will be much less efficient with thousands of employees working remotely and unable to collaborate in person. Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see if this affects the release dates of any of the aforementioned products.

While some of the details surrounding Apple's 2020 product line are still unclear, we've heard rumors about some devices. The next-generation Apple Watch, for example, will feature longer battery life along with the ability to measure a user's blood oxygen levels. Beyond that, the 2021 Apple Watch can incorporate Touch ID for added security.

Meanwhile, the next version of Apple TV will ship later this year with more storage and an updated processor (either an A11 or an A12). On a related note, an upcoming version of tvOS will include a kid mode that will allow parents to restrict access to specific apps and programs.

A new HomePod is certainly intriguing since the device is almost two years old at the moment. Apple cut the price from $ 349 to $ 299 last April, and we've heard rumors that an even cheaper model, in the $ 150 range, may be in the works.

Of course, the million dollar question when it comes to Apple's 2020 product line centers on the iPhone 12. While the iPhone 12 launch was likely set for September 2020, there is a possibility that it will be delayed. until November if not more. Even in a scenario where production targets can be met, there is a very real possibility that interest in the iPhone 12 will be incredibly low due to the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

