Aoki Lee Simmons strikes again and checks the online troll trying to come for her older sister Ming Lee Simmons

Roommates, by now you know that Aoki Lee Simmons plays absolutely nothing when it comes to controlling trolls online, especially those trying to come for her older sister Ming Lee Simmons. A recent troll learned the difficult way to come for Ming Lee, and Aoki quickly stepped in and destroyed them with just a few sentences.

Posting on Instagram, Ming Lee Simmons uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram detailing how this quarantined life is taking her off her schedule, as most of us can definitely agree. However, things change when someone leaves a rude comment under the photo.

Ming wrote the following title:

"I don't know what day it is or what month it is or even what time it is. I woke up this morning at 3pm. This quarantine is really messing me up and I know it's not just me. I hope everyone is doing their best to stay positive and use this time to try new things to stay busy and healthy (me and @tobfrank have been making friendship bracelets 😉) If we all use this time to reflect and relax and give the mother 🌎 some time to reset everything will be fine. It is really important that we all stay inside and safe right now to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and everyone else. Sending so much love to the world right now🖤🖤 And before someone attacked me, this photo was taken a while ago ”

To which someone commented: “Quarantine in the back of a car? Rough."

This prompted Aoki to go to the jugular and respond with this:

"I really pray for your parents once they find out that their little accident never learned to read. ☹"

Wow Chile, someday you will learn to stop playing with the Simmons sisters!

