Animation: How do I know that I have coronavirus? The | Health

The new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December has infected more than 720,000 people worldwide, plunging the world into a global pandemic.

But what do we know about the disease caused by the virus and how does it spread? Dr. Amir Khan explains how the new coronavirus behaves in this animation.

%MINIFYHTML27dbfeed9b46539517468891e7dd7bb311% %MINIFYHTML27dbfeed9b46539517468891e7dd7bb312%

Like other coronaviruses, the new virus, which causes a disease now called COVID-19, is transmitted from person to person through droplets when an infected person exhales, coughs, or sneezes.

It can also spread through contaminated surfaces, such as door handles and railings.

Scientists in China who studied swabs from infected patients say the new coronavirus behaves like flu viruses.

It has an incubation period of between one and 14 days, and a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has found new evidence that the virus can spread asymptomatically.

Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing.

"The initial symptoms, particularly if it's in the throat, that sort of thing, the body will recognize as a foreign agent, the virus," explains Dr. Amir Khan to Al Jazeera.

"And he will mount his first line of defense. And part of that is having a fever. And one of the reasons people have temperature and fever is because many bacteria and viruses don't like hot environments. It is not an ideal environment for them to multiply and reproduce. So having a fever reduces the speed at which they can reproduce. "

Mild cases can cause cold-like symptoms, while severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory disease, kidney failure, and death.

"As you move into the respiratory tract, into the lungs, it can start to affect your breathing because the lining of the lungs becomes infected," explains Dr. Khan.

"And once again, while the lungs should inflate and deflate as the air goes in and out like a balloon, the cells cannot do that job and begin to produce the virus. Therefore, the lungs do not inflate or deflate too. "

This video was produced, animated, and edited by Adam Adada of Al Jazeera NewsFeed.

Source: Al Jazeera