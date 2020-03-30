Andy Murray and Serena Williams defeated by Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis in the Fantasy Mixed Doubles Final | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML329a828ded16b80275bdaa0dfbedeec111% %MINIFYHTML329a828ded16b80275bdaa0dfbedeec112%

LTA video sees Andy Murray take on Jamie at the conclusion of his fantasy tournament, with fans voting for their favorite





Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis won the LTA Fantasy Mixed Doubles Trophy

%MINIFYHTML329a828ded16b80275bdaa0dfbedeec115% %MINIFYHTML329a828ded16b80275bdaa0dfbedeec116%

Andy Murray and Serena Williams were beaten by Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis for the LTA Fantasy Mixed Doubles Trophy.

The experts were divided. Torn tennis fans. Imagine the tension in the Murray family! Can anyone tell Judy that it is now safe to come out of hiding? His boys have had a great emotional hug on the net after a magical finale that had a myriad of tennis fans waiting, wishing, praying for a possible draw.

It wasn't, of course, and after an hour and 55 minutes of highly-rated exchanges, Jamie and Martina beat Andy and Serena 6-4, 7-5 to lift the inaugural Fantasy Mixed Doubles Trophy.

In doing so, the 2017 Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles champions extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games and three titles. In terms of doubles success against singles, bragging rights in the Murray family remain a status quo, which should count as a kind of win-win situation for Judy.

Then an elated Hingis, 39, who came out of retirement a third time to resume her association with Jamie, said, "It was a great adventure."

Williams, as competitive as ever, acknowledged that he is taking many positives from this second pairing with Andy, "Playing with him, in front of such cherished crowds, at this incredible tournament means a lot to me. I look forward to coming back to try and win the year. coming ".

Andy Murray (R) and Serena Williams suffered defeat in the inaugural Fantasy Final

Until the end, the singles Grand Slam champions were throwing everything they had at the situation.

At 6-5, 30-30 in the second set, Jamie serving for the title, Serena's scorching forehand return was met by a reaction volley from Hingis, and on the line came a classic Andy winner. Breaking point. Jamie ignored the pressure to knock down an ace. Two! Hingis's fine manual skills on the net brought the Championship point.

Another good serve from Jamie … an Andy chip lob return, and Hingis crushed the ball for the win. Cue, hugging on both sides of the net as the crowd rose to greet this magnificent quartet of champions.

