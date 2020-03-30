Andy Cohen "Watch What Happens Live" Returns Tonight With New Shows – Deadline

See what happens live with Andy Cohen It is slated to return with new episodes amid industry-wide closure of coronavirus production. The late-night TV talk show airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET / PT in Bravo.

Watch what happens live It was initially scheduled to return on Sunday, March 22, but the plan was scrapped after Cohen tested positive for COVID-19. The network says he feels better and will be quarantined to shoot new episodes remotely from his apartment in New York City. Celebrity guests will appear through video chat, "with special games, show-and-tell, and surprises at home."

The show's production staff will continue to work from home.

Tonight's guests are Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinnaand and Jerry O’Connell. Tuesday's guests are Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, followed by John Mayer on Wednesday and Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa and Joe Gorga on Thursday.

Cohen will also be live from his apartment on his exclusive SiriusXM Radio Andy channel. SiriusXM Andy Cohen live airs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 AM ET on Radio Andy channel 102.

Watch what happens live It is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen as executive producers.

As previously announced, CBS " The last show with Stephen Colbert It also resumes broadcasting original episodes tonight remotely filmed from Colbert's home.

Half an hour from Comedy Central The daily show He was the first late-night conversationalist to return to television with complete originals generated from home on Monday, March 23. TBS " Full front with samantha bee Y Conan as well as from HBO Last week tonight with John Oliver Y Real time with Bill Maher He also announced that they would resume airing original episodes filmed in the home environment.